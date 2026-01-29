What Gary Patterson Said in an Eye-Opening USC Press Conference

The USC Trojans newest defensive coordinator, Gary Patterson introduced himself to the USC media on Wednesday in an introductory press conference in Los Angeles. Patterson spoke to the media ahead of spring camp and settling into the staff.

Potential Challenges and Benefits Of Inheriting Assistant Coaches:

"I don't know (if) there's any challenges. Obviously, those coaches have done a good job recruiting, and like I said, they really, really improved the defense a year ago. So for me, it's how do we add on to that? I mean, they were 9-3 in the regular season, but knowing also that we're going to play instead of two teams that had a chance to play in the playoffs, probably going to play five teams that got a chance to play in the playoffs, so the level of intensity, the things we got to get done. But everybody knows that."

Patterson's Relationship With Lincoln Riley As An Offensive Coach:

"Well, number one, I didn't beat him. We had some close ball games. The one thing, for a guy that likes to use imagination, how you got to change things, even during practice, is (to) play against somebody. Because one of the things is, (when) you work against something great everyday, that allows you to get better, and it may not look as good as you want to, because we're going to be a little bit (behind)."

"I'm not making excuses, hopefully we're not behind, but we haven't been together as long (as a) defense. But I think one of the things that we'll be able to do about halfway through, (is) we'll see what they're doing, how they're attacking. Kids are going to learn, tweak things as we go, which is what we're going to have to do during the season."

"Also, I've never had this bigger front. I've had good players at TCU... very big up front, and you don't have to use your secondary as much, it allows you not to get the ball thrown over your head or any of the rest of the stuff. At TCU, we had to be very aggressive, and so you know, proud of all those kids. It's fun being there for what it was, but it's, you know, it's like anything else."

Getting Familiar With USC Personnel:

"I mean, you know, they have to get to where they trust me. You watch me on the sidelines, and I'm one of those guys, and I'll wait till the last second and I'll change coverages by what I see. I have that microphone... It's (been) a very, very short time right now. Between everything we've been doing, it's really been about taking one step at a time, make sure we have a good foundation of defense to put in, and then also get to know the kids, get to know what they do well, what they don't, and keep working on it from watching them lift and run, right?"

"...So you have your whole team. So you get one cycle right now of lifting, then you start spring ball, and you start another cycle, and you finish spring ball, and then you get back in the summertime and you go, and then you finish another cycle. A kid nowadays, he goes through spring ball, has three cycles of lifting, and he went through 15 practices and held meetings.

"They're not a freshman anymore. That's what we understand. If we do it right, and we teach, and we build foundations, they're not a freshman anymore. Even at TCU, we didn't have as many, but once they came in, they we're a lot better players that August, because they went through all this stuff."

"And so the key is, until we get them stronger that an 18 year-old is playing against a 22 year-old, so you get him on the field, and that's their job. Because when you say 'weight room,' some will say, 'well I need to gain weight' no, that'll come. It's more really about getting stronger, both mentally and physically, so that you can handle a 12 game, 15, 16 game season. So, that's our job right now."

On Playing The Highest Level of Defense:

"When I had good offenses at TCU, we were very good, and we won a lot of games. I was talking with coach (Lincoln) Riley, and I talked about, again a couple years ago, about what he does on offense, and then we can, we can get it to where, what we've done on defense at the highest level, and what that would be like on the same football team."

"So that's, that's the story is, what we're trying to get accomplished. It's been fun. I'm really, really excited to watch what I'm going to get the first three days of practice, because we're talking, football today. I know he may be watching, but really he's game planning. All coaches are bad, It's just what we do, so it is what it is."

The 4-2-5 Defense And What Made USC An Attractive Job:

"A lot of people say they can play the 4-2-5 like TCU does, and they don't. But there's people doing some things out there that have changed, (where) they're going to try to add what we do, without giving any secret to why I've been getting bigger people on the field, against some of the teams that we've got to play, but using 4-2-5 coverages."

"As I tell people all the time, the best way to play the run is that, somewhere you play man, so you get one more guy in the box that they can't block, not blitzing. If you're good enough, you can just line up seven on seven and beat them, And my life would be really easy this year if that's what we can do. If we can't, then we better have a plan against all those people who we got to play so we can handle all the rest."

"To be honest with you, it's one of the things that attracted me to the job. I looked at it and saw we had to play Washington, Oregon, Ohio State at home, we had to go to Indiana (and) we had to go to Penn State. Now you're talking about a guy that was out for three years, so I've been watching all this football, and have an opportunity to say, Okay, I could go to be a part of a place like USC, and understand when I step on the field that we're going to have as good of players as they do so we can compete with those guys."

"Then we have a little luck, and get physical and do the things we need to do (so) that you can come out on the top end of that whole situation, more than you didn't. The schedule, to be honest with you, would probably run from it. That's why I wanted to get back into it."

