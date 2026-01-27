Most Impactful Transfer Portal Addition for the USC Trojans

The USC Trojans look ahead to an offseason of restructuring and developing a strong and talented 2026 roster. Among their new additions to the roster from the incoming freshman and the transfer portal, transfer cornerback Jontez Williams is one name to keep in mind next season.

The Iowa State transfer comes in as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal, according to On3's transfer rankings, as an addition that will be vital to USC's defense, especially with the newest staffing addition in defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

Jontez Williams Poised For Immediate Impact

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

With the departure of cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson to the NFL Draft, adding an experienced corner like Williams is the key to retaining a strong cornerback room and building off their end of the season momentum.

The cornerback room is also a younger room, including rising sophomores Marcelles Williams and Alex Graham. Marcelles' breakthrough came midseason against Nebraska, and earned significant reps in the back half of last season. Graham was injured for majority of last season, but strong showings late in the season were promising for his development in the future.

Williams will also have the chance to work with USC's new defensive coordinator in Patterson, whose defensive expertise and experience will be a game-changer in building a College Football Playoff caliber team.

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams intercepts a pass against Baylor during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite an ACL injury sidelining Williams for majority of last year, his 2024 season highlights and numbers stand out. In 2024, Williams finished with 46 total tackles, five passes defended and four interceptions. Williams' four interceptions came in four consecutive games.

The tape paired with Williams' on-field performance speaks volumes, defending the pass well, strong hands and can beat a receiver to a pass. Especially with safety Bishop Fitzgerald out of eligibility, who led USC in interceptions, Williams' four interceptions bring another point of talent and strength for USC.

Taking a look at Notre Dame target Jontez Williams, he played corner at Iowa State but could definitely play nickel if the Irish want him to.



At 5-foot-11 with a really strong frame and coverage/ball skills, Williams would be a home run addition. (via Big 12 Conference/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/8jmnJJzoHy — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) January 2, 2026

Jontez Williams Paired With Gary Patterson

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Trojans added Patterson to their defensive staff, who has over 20 seasons of experience as a head coach, who was also calling plays on defense. Especially with his strength running a 4-2-5 defense, USC should be in very good hands.

Adding Williams to the lineup under an experienced defensive guy like Patterson will be beneficial to the defensive backs. A veteran in Williams is exactly what Trojans like Graham and Marcelles Williams need on the field, an instant-impact corner with years of experience. His talent in coverage also addresses a key concern of USC's last season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Iowa State transfer earned a 83.5 overall defensive grade, 84.5 coverage grade and a 87.1 tackling grade, promising grades for a transfer in a position of need for USC.

The Trojans also added linebacker Deven Bryant, defensive end Zuriah Fisher and defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren to the defense. Proven talent from the portal, including key returners and a new defensive mind at the helm will make for a defense with fresh skillsets and talent against a difficult 2026 schedule.

