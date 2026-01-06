Lincoln Riley Could Pursue This Former NFL Coach For USC's Defensive Coordinator Job

The USC Trojans are looking for a new defensive coordinator after the departure of D’Anton Lynn. Lynn spent the past two seasons with USC but accepted the defensive coordinator position with his alma mater, the Penn State Nittany Lions last week.

A name that USC could target is former Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

Raheem Morris a Candidate For USC Defensive Coordinator?

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Raheem Morris is one of the better defensive minds in football. He was just let go by the Falcons after being their head coach from 2024-2025, accumulating a record of 16-19. Despite shortcomings as a head coach, Morris is still a top notch defensive coordinator.

His last job as a defensive coordinator was with the Los Angeles Rams from 2021-2023. His defense was a big part of why the Rams won the Super Bowl in the 2021-2022 season.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There’s no doubt that there will be a long line of NFL organizations hoping to hire Morris as their defensive coordinator during this coaching cycle. For USC, that means there will be a lot of competition.

The 49-year-old Morris has been away from college football for while. His last time coaching on a college sideline was in 2006 as the defensive coordinator for the Kansas State Wildcats.

When USC hired Lynn, he only had one season of college coaching experience and had an NFL coaching background prior to that.

USC Needing To Improve On Defense

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The defensive side of the ball has been the biggest issue for the USC Trojans in the Lincoln Riley era. This was especially true in Riley’s first two seasons as coach in 2022 and 2023. Even with Heisman Trophy winner and future No. 1 overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams, the Trojans were unable to make the College Football Playoff.

Prior to the 2024 season, Riley hired Lynn as his defensive coordinator. Lynn stepped in and immediately improved the defense. They went from allowing 34.4 points per game in 2023 to 24.1 in 2024. Lynn returned for his second season 2025, hoping to build on this.

The defense gave up 23.0 points per game, but they struggled mightily in all four of their losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, and TCU Horned Frogs.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) catches the ball during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As Lincoln Riley heads into year five of his tenure as coach of the Trojans, there is pressure for him to make the right hire for defensive coordinator. There are a lot of resources being invested into this USC program. There is no reason for them to be on the outside looking in at a 12-team playoff again in 2026.

USC will be tested with a difficult Big Ten conference schedule in 2026. They have matchups with the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Indiana Hoosiers on the schedule.