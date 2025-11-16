What Lincoln Riley Said About USC's Culture Following Win Over Iowa Hawkeyes
The USC Trojans overcame an 11-point second half deficit to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 26-21 under heavy rainfall at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
USC coach Lincoln Riley was not shy about his emotions following the Trojans comeback victory. He was fired up on the sideline, jumping into the arms of defensive ends coach Shaun Nua as the clock ran down and carried that fiery emotion as he headed up the tunnel.
"A culture win right there, if there ever was one," Riley said to reporters. "We didn't play very good football in the first half. Our team's resilience, the response at halftime. We brought the guys up right away when we came in at half, which we don't typically do. And you can tell from the look in their eye that they knew we didn't play our best and we could make a run at this thing."
First Half Struggles
USC struggled defensively in the first half as the injuries started to mount up. Safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald both exited the game in the first half and did not return. Defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver headed into the locker room in the first quarter but did return later in the half.
Trojans starting left tackle Elijah Paige went down in the second quarter and he did not return.
Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski accounted for three touchdowns in the first half, one throwing, one rushing and one receiving, while USC got off to a slow start on offense. Running back Bryan Jackson scored the Trojans lone touchdown of the first half with a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter and Southern Cal trailed 21-10 heading into the break.
Tale of Two Halves
A Ryon Sayeri field goal made it one possession game for the Trojans to start the second half and then a 12-yard touchdown reception from Jayden Maiava to Makai Lemon made it a two-point game late in the third quarter. The Trojans junior receiver turned in another phenomenal performance, reeling in 10 receptions for 153 yards and continued to stake his case for the Biletnikoff Award.
"He's always had that fearless quality to him, and that continues to show up to this game," Riley said. "And he's worked hard at his craft."
True freshman Jahkeem Stewart came up with an interception at the quarter and set up Jackson's second touchdown of the game early in the fourth, which made it 26-21 and proved to be the final points in the game.
"This team's resilience, whether its a tough stretch of plays, whether its losing some players here or there throughout the year and obviously having some in this game," Riley said. "We just keep coming and we have all year. That's a big-time team win. All three sides were really good in the second half and to come back and get that done was a really cool feeling. Just a great moment during the Coliseum for the whole program."
Defensive Improvements
For the third game in a row, USC turned up their defensive efforts. In the previous two games, they allowed three points in each of those matchups. This week, they allowed zero and they did it without two of its leaders on that side of the ball in Ramsey and Fitzgerald.
In their absence, Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher handled the safety duties, while true freshman Alex Graham, played his most significant snaps, stepping into the nickel spot.
"I thought we responded well. Those were two of our leaders, obviously two of our most experienced players in the back end," Riley said. "CP and Kennedy Urlacher and some those of guys came in and gave us some really quality reps. I thought we really picked up the pace in the front seven. We were really active, starting to close down some of those lanes and played the game much more on our terms."
Impact of Student Section
Southern California has been hit hard this weekend by heavy rainfall but that didn't stop the student section for the Trojans making their presence known.
"Our students have brought it all year. We feel their energy. We do," Riley said.
Looking Ahead
USC will travel up to Oregon next week for their highly anticipated showdown with the Ducks. Southern Cal will enjoy this one on tonight and quickly move onto to preparing for its next challenge.
"The guys are gonna get some rest and as coaches we'll start it a little bit here tonight and then we get to it tomorrow," Riley said. "That field goal don't go in last week this is probably a top 10 team coming in here. Let's be real, it's a good football team that we just beat."