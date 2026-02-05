NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Ahead of NFL Honors: Tetairoa McMillan Favored

One of the closest award races in the NFL this season was the Offensive Rookie of the Year, even though Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka appeared to run away with it early in the season.

Egbuka is still a finalist, but he is not expected to be the winner when the league announces all of its awards for the 2025 regular season at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Egbuka is joined by Jaxson Dart (NYG), Tetairoa McMillan (CAR), Tyler Shough (NO) and TreVeyon Henderson (NE) for this award, although McMillan (-1000) was the clear favorite in the odds following Week 18. The first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft helped the Carolina Panthers make the playoffs in the NFC, and he finished with over 1,000 receiving yards in the regular season.

However, Shough made a serious push late in the season for the Saints, although he may not have played enough games for voters to truly consider him in this market.

Here’s a look at the final odds for this award and the argument for both McMillan and Shough to be honored on Thursday night.

Closing Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Award Finalists: Jaxson Dart (NYG), Tetairoa McMillan (CAR), Tyler Shough (NO), TreVeyon Henderson (NE), Emeka Egbuka (TB)

Tetairoa McMillan: -1000

TreVeyon Henderson: +900

Jaxson Dart: +900

Tyler Shough: +1400

Emeka Egbuka: +12000

Ashton Jeanty: +20000

RJ Harvey: +20000

Harold Fannin Jr.: +30000

Tyler Warren: +40000

Cam Ward: +40000

Woody Marks: +40000

Shedeur Sanders: +50000

Tetairoa McMillan’s OROY Case

McMillan jumped from -105 to -1000 after clearing the 1,000-yard mark in Week 18, which may have been a little bit of an overreaction in the betting market. Still, he put together the most complete 2025 season of any rookie, as he did not fade over the second half of the campaign like Egbuka did.

Since both Dart and Shough did not start for the entire season, there is a slight advantage for McMillan since he played in all 17 games and had a big role in the Carolina offense from the jump.

Tyler Shough’s OROY Case

Ahead of Week 18, it appeared that Tyler Shough was going to take over as the favorite in this market, as the Saints were 5-3 in his starts and he was coming off a 333-yard, two-score game in Week 17.

Instead, the Saints quarterback threw a crucial pick in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons, finishing the day with 259 passing yards and two scores (one on the ground and one through the air).

While it certainly wasn’t a bad game for Shough, it wasn’t a commanding finish that would have swayed voters off of McMillan and to the second-round quarterback.

He did lead the Saints to 5-4 record and started over half of the team’s games, but the lack of playing time may end up dooming him in this market.

