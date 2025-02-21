Mater Dei 4-Star Recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Schedules Official Visit with USC Trojans
Mater Dei (CA) four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has locked in an official visit over the summer with the USC Trojans. The talented pass-catcher from one of the premier high schools in the country will be on campus from June 6-8.
Dixon-Wyatt is the No. 140 overall prospect, No. 22 receiver and No. 16 player in California according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Dixon-Wyatt was part of a stacked list of blue-chip prospects from Southern California that were on campus for the Trojans' Junior Day event earlier this month. The event could prove to be a program altering weekend if the Trojans are able to land some of the top recruits in their own backyard.
The trip was a productive one for Dixon-Wyatt, who walked away with an offer from USC and began developing a relationship with Trojans receivers coach Dennis Simmons.
"I felt like that was big for me," Dixon-Wyatt told 247Sports. "That's a hometown team, they're a big-name program and always going to have a great quarterback with Lincoln Riley as the head coach, so those are all good things to look at with them.
"They offered a little later than other schools but it doesn't matter much. If I could really see myself fitting into the program and develop there, then that's a good fit for me. Coach Dennis Simmons was telling me I'm a need for their program and can't wait to build the relationship."
USC may be late to the mix for the Orange County product, but Dixon-Wyatt already has an existing relationship with Trojans five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet.
“They can for sure be a contender in my recruitment. I know their quarterback, Husan Longstreet. They run a really good offense. They’re pretty good."
Dixon-Wyatt with also take official visits with Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas, starting in mid-May. The Trojans are sandwiched between the four schools and have proven in the past to leave a lasting impression on official visits.
Dixon-Wyatt is the second Mater Dei receiver this week to announce he will be taking an official visit with the Trojans, joining five-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr.
Henry will be on campus the same weekend in June as Dixon-Wyatt as the Trojans work to rebuild their Mater Dei recruiting pipeline.
USC is pushing for several other recruits from the Orange County school in the 2026 cycle, including four-star Mark Bowman, four-star linebacker Shaun Scott, four-star defensive lineman and Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui three-star cornerback CJ Lavender.
Several members of the Trojans staff were at Mater Dei in early January andn USC coach Lincoln Riley was the school in November during the Trojans second bye week next season. Expect the Trojans to be frequent visitors at Mater Dei when the recruiting dead period ends in early March.
With the early national signing period moved up before championship weekend in early December, more and more recruits are pushing for commitments in the spring and summer so they can focus on their senior season.
The Trojans No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle holds nine commitments, headlined by Gainesville (GA) four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons and Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart. All three recruits are among the top 60 overall prospects in the On3 Industry Rankings.