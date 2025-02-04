USC Trojans Recruiting Target Simote Katoanga Talks Recent Visit, Chad Bowden, Polynesian Culture
JSerra Catholic (CA) four-star edge rusher Simote Katoanga was part of a star-studded list of recruits that were on the campus this past weekend for the USC Trojans Junior Day event. It was Katoanga's fourth trip to Los Angeles. He attended two games in the fall, Utah State on Sep. 7 and Rutgers on Oct. 25, and he will return sometime in the summer for an official visit.
“It was great! I got to meet with Coach (Eric) Henderson, (Shaun) Nua and (D’Anton) Lynn,”Katoanga said. “Talked about the defense and the expectations.”
Saturday’s visit to campus gave a number recruits the first chance to be around the program since they hired Chad Bowden away from Notre Dame to be the general manager. The idea of a front office is still a very new concept in college football but has become an integral part of high school recruiting, roster management and student-athlete experience.
The upgrade in player personnel has the Trojans headed in the right direction and caught the attention of many prospects, including Katoanga.
“It definitely influenced me and my family a lot,” Katoanga said. “With Chad Bowden there, I know he’s building something special at SC. Then talking to Coach Nua and Henny about what they feel like they can develop me to be, it’s special.”
In an effort to build a mythical fence around Southern California, the Trojans have prioritized blue-chip prospects in their backyard for the 2026 cycle and Katoanga is high on the list. It’s a strategy Pete Carroll used during his time at USC and proved to be an effective one with a legendary run in the 2000s as the result.
“They make me feel like a priority,” Katoanga said. “From the moment they offered me, I’ve talked to Coach Nua and Coach Henny every week. They make it a point to make my family and I are more than comfortable every visit there.”
In addition to Katoanga, USC hosted a number of highly coveted prospects from the Trinity League, the toughest high school football conference in the country. 2026 four-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star receiver Kayden Wyatt-Dixon, five-star receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. and four-star defensive lineman and Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui were among the many recruits from Mater Dei (CA) in attendance.
Orange Lutheran (CA) 2026 four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili and four-star offensive lineman Samuel Utu made the trip to campus. Santa Margarita (CA) four-star receiver Trent Mosely was also in Los Angeles.
USC also brought in Oaks Christian (CA) four-star running back Deshonne Reddeux and cornerback Davon Benjamin and Mission Viejo (CA) four-star receiver and Georgia commit Vance Spafford from the 2026 cycle.
Southern California is a recruiting hotbed because it is rich in talent and the Trojans are constantly fighting off programs from across the country. The idea of keeping a large number of them in the state could bring USC immediate success and help turn them back into a national contender.
“It’s pretty cool honestly,” Katoanga said. “There’s so many great talent in Southern California, to imagine if they kept them all in LA would be pretty special.”
USC Polynesian History
USC has a rich history of great Polynesian players that have come through the program. From the late Junior Seau, who shares the same hometown of Oceanside as Katoanga, to Troy Polamalu, to Rey Maualuga to most recently Jayden Maiava, who became the first Polynesian athlete to play quarterback for the Trojans, just to name a few.
Katoanga could help usher in the next generation of great Polynesian athletes to wear the Cardinal and Gold, an idea that certainly has his attention.
“It means a lot,” Katoanga said. “I’m from Oceanside where the great Junior Seau also came from. The idea that I can be the next USC great from Oceanside is huge factor. Also, Tuli Tuipulotu is also another play I have recently looked up to, and that plays a factor that I can be part of that great Polynesian lineage.”
