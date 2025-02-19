Can USC Trojans Flip Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr.? Official Visits Set
Mater Dei (CA) five-star receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. has locked in four official visits this summer. He will start with Miami on May 30, travel back home to visit the USC Trojans on June 6, then hit Oregon on June 13 and then finish at Ohio State on June 20.
Henry, the son of late Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 2023, the summer before the start of his sophomore year.
The top-ranked receiver and has been locked into his pledge and with the recent success of star freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State winning the national championship last month, getting Henry to flip is going to be a tall task.
Henry is also originally from the state of Ohio and his sister, Seini Hicks, currently plays basketball for the Buckeyes. However, several programs are working relentlessly to get Henry to flip, including the Trojans, who hosted him earlier this month for their Junior Day event.
Trojans receiver coach Dennis Simmons has been his primary recruiter during the process. USC will continue to push for Henry with a new and improved front office, but they have also targeted several of his teammates from the No. 1 high school team in the country as they work to rebuild their Mater Dei pipeline in recruiting.
Four-star tight end Mark Bowman, and four-star defensive lineman and Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui are high on the priority list. USC also recently extended an offer to Mater Dei four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who raved about his time on campus for Junior Day.
"I felt like that was big for me," Dixon-Wyatt told 247Sports. "That's a hometown team, they're a big-name program and always going to have a great quarterback with Lincoln Riley as the head coach, so those are all good things to look at with them.
"They offered a little later than other schools but it doesn't matter much. If I could really see myself fitting into the program and develop there, then that's a good fit for me. Coach Dennis Simmons was telling me I'm a need for their program and can't wait to build the relationship," Dixon-Wyatt continued.
The Trojans have locked in official visits with two other highly coveted prospects from Southern California in the last 24 hours in Mount Miguel (CA) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington for June 17 and Orange Lutheran (CA) four-star offensive lineman Samuel Utu.
“We're going to attack it through the state of California,” said USC GM Chad Bowden. “It's the best high school football in America. It's played in California. And we're going to do everything that we can get the very best players that are in California to stay here and play for USC."
USC currently has nine commitments in their No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to the On3 Industry Rankings.