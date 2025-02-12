Mater Dei 4-Star Recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Raves About USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans hosted a long list of blue-chip prospects for their Junior Day event at the beginning of the month. It was a day that could prove to have major implications on the Trojans potentially program altering 2026 recruiting class.
Mater Dei (CA) four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was one of many recruits from the prestigious high school to make the short trip to Los Angeles. Dixon-Wyatt picked up an offer from USC on the visit and the time spent on campus made a lasting impression on the talented wideout.
"I felt like that was big for me," Dixon-Wyatt told 247Sports. "That's a hometown team, they're a big-name program and always going to have a great quarterback with Lincoln Riley as the head coach, so those are all good things to look at with them.
"They offered a little later than other schools but it doesn't matter much. If I could really see myself fitting into the program and develop there, then that's a good fit for me. Coach Dennis Simmons was telling me I'm a need for their program and can't wait to build the relationship," Dixon-Wyatt continued.
Dixon-Wyatt is being pursued by Texas, Oregon, Alabama, Miami and Ohio State. The Trojans have some ground to gain after Dixon-Wyatt attended games at Texas, Oregon and Ohio State in the fall.
Expect USC to be frequent visitors at Mater Dei when the recruiting dead period ends in the beginning of March. Coaches cannot have face-to-face contact with recruits or their parents on college campuses or at their high school during this time. Phone calls, Twitter DM’s and texting is still allowed.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher plans on taking more visits in the spring before announcing his commitment sometime in the summer.
"After I take all my official visits, I will sit down with my family and really think about it," Dixon-Wyatt told 247Sports. "I will be looking at where is home for me."
The Trojans have one receiver commit in Sierra Canyon (CA) three-star Ja’Myron Baker. In addition to Wyatt-Dixon, USC has targeted several other receivers in the Orange County area, including Santa Margarita (CA) four-star Trent Mosely, Mission Viejo (CA) four-star and Georgia commit Vance Spafford and Mater Dei (CA) five-star and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr.
All three were also on campus for Junior Day. The Trojans are in a recruiting battle with rival Notre Dame for Mosley. They were late to the mix for Spafford, having offered him in January. USC commits defensive back commits Brandon Lockhart and Madden Riordan are actively recruiting Spafford. Henry Jr. is very much a long shot, the No. 1 ranked receiver in the 2026 cycle has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 2023 and has been adamant about his pledge. His sister, Seini, plays basketball for Ohio State.
The addition of Chad Savage to the coaching staff could be a major factor in the Trojans ability to recruit top pass-catchers from Southern California. USC's new tight ends/inside receivers coach has strong recruiting ties in the area from his time at Colorado State. The Trojans have also upgraded their personnel and recruiting departments over the last month.