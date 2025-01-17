Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’
USC Trojans legend and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush does not waiver in calling USC his home, despite being banned from the university for 10 years as part of NCAA sanctions in 2010. Finally able to attend sports events and step foot on campus, Bush has bigger aspirations in mind.
Reggie Bush, head coach of the USC Trojans football program?
"One hundred percent." Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "The same way that I helped them win national championships as a player is the same way I can help them win those championships as a coach. I believe that wholeheartedly."
Bush cited his deep understanding of recruiting, knowledge of the game and experience in championship culture as three reasons his expertise would translate to be an excellent college head coach.
"One thing that you need as a head coach is leadership," Bush told Amaranthus. "But also you need someone who understands how to craft a culture that breeds winning championships. I'm not saying that the current coach doesn't know that. I think the world of Lincoln Riley, I think he's a great coach. I'm excited to see what he does next year."
"But I also would love a bite at the apple as well, to be able to come back and coach my alma mater.
Words can't even explain what that would mean to me," Bush continued.
Beloved as one of the best college football players of all time, Bush also played 10 years in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl with New Orleans Saints and then-coach Sean Payton.
During his junior season at USC, Bush ran for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries. Therunning back also added 478 receiving yards and two more scores to finish with 2,218 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns.
It's highly-regarded as one of the best college football single seasons of all time and Bush won the Heisman Trophy. In 2010, Bush had to forfeit his Heisman Trophy in wake of NCAA sanctions for USC, including Bush receiving improper benefits during his Trojans career (2003-2005.) Then in April 2024, Bush's Heisman Trophy was reinstated by the Heisman Trust.
Bush believes his unique experience can help him lead college football players through the Name, Image, Likeness and Ttransfer portal era.
Has Bush spoke with coach Lincoln Riley about his aspirations of joining the USC staff?
"I have not spoken to Lincoln about it," Bush told Amaranthus. "But we have talked. We do text, from time to time. That's something that, like I said, I would love. We'll see. Maybe it will happen."
In 2024, USC finished with a losing record (4-5) in the Big Ten Conference in coach Riley's third season. After a promising win over the LSU Tigers in Week 1, the 2024 season went downhill for USC. The Trojans also saw a mass exodus in the transfer portal, with 21 players entering the portal. The Trojans 2025 transfer class ranks No. 66 in the country and second-last in the Big Ten, trailing only Purdue.
There is restlessness surrounding the football program to again become nationally relevant. Bush's dream is to reinvigorate USC's brand and land the best recruiting talent in California. While Pete Carroll reigned as head coach of USC, Bush said he felt the Trojans "owned Southern California."
Despite all the drama over the last 20 years, Bush speaks of USC with a huge smile.
"When I was recruited by USC to come play there, I knew that was home. It's always been home for me," Bush told Amaranthus. "That still has not changed. Even through the Heisman Trophy situation, that's never wavered. It's never changed. USC has always been home. And the brand of USC and Reggie Bush - it breeds success."
Bush will attend the National Championship game on Monday between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It'll be Bush's first time back since playing in it, most recently in 2005 when 12-0 USC and the 12-0 Texas Longhorns competed in an iconic Rose Bowl matchup in which Texas beat the Trojans to hoist the trophy.
While in Atlanta, Bush will make college football fans' dreams come true in partnership with Modelo. Reggie helped select the most-passionate fans who applied to join 'Team Modelo' who get to attend the National Championship and be hosted by Bush at the game.
Bush finished his USC career with 433 carries for 3,169 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns and 95 receptions for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns. Winner of the Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Award, Bush won two national titles for USC and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, selected by the New Orleans Saints.
... Not a bad resume for someone who hopes to lead at the college coaching level.
