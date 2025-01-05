Can Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Win AP Comeback Player of the Year? Betting Odds
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is one of the favorites to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award after having a career year in Minnesota, according to betting odds from the major sportsbooks. Some oddsmakers even favor Darnold to win the award.
The former USC Trojans quarterback's odds for the award are close to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has come back from a wrist injury suffered in 2023. With one game remaining in the regular season, Burrow has thrown 42 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Burrow led for most of the season, but Darnold has jumped him as the favorite. The Minnesota quarterback has odds of -135 while Burrow now sits at +110.
Led by Darnold, the Vikings are 14-2 with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in the last game of the regular season.
While he is unlikely to win the MVP, Darnold has the fourth-best odds to win the coveted award. Currently, the race for the MVP is between Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
The Comeback Player of the Year Award is typically given to a player who has returned to the field after overcoming an injury or an illness. As a result, Darnold's inclusion in the award has been somewhat controversial given his overall health in the past two seasons.
Darnold has had a resurgence with Minnesota and Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell. Drafted in 2018 by the New York Jets, the former Trojan spent time with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers before landing in Minnesota. The Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but Darnold has taken over the offense.
Ahead of Sunday night's matchup, both the Vikings and the Lions have clinched a spot in the playoffs, but the stakes are still high in the Week 18 matchup. The winner receives a first-round bye, while the loser falls to the No. 5 seed and has to open the postseason with a road game.
Recently, O'Connell was wearing a mic that caught him giving some praise and advice to Darnold, and the clip has gone viral online.
"Hey man, so you're playing your absolute a-- off. Work smart right here. Get these guys, walk them into this huddle and tell them it's about execution, and let's put these guys away right now, all right? Physicality, ball security, finish. Keep making great decisions, man. You're balling. I'm so freaking proud of you, man," said O'Connell.
O'Connell is currently the betting favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year, and his lead is only growing, according to the odds.
