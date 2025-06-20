NFL Draft Analyst Rates USC Trojans’ Ja’Kobi Lane As Top Wide Receiver Prospect
USC Trojans junior receiver Ja’Kobi Lane first came on the radar at the end of freshman season when he caught two touchdowns during the team’s win over Louisville in the 2023 Holiday Bowl.
Lane carried that momentum into 2024 and the former four-star recruit coming out of Red Mountain (Ariz.) high school had a breakout season in his sophomore campaign.
In a crowded receiver room that relied on a heavy rotation Lane caught 43 passes for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns, which ranked second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith.
The receptions and receiving yards are not eye-popping numbers, but against Texas A&M in the Las Vegas, Lane showed what he could do with increased playing time. With three receivers in portal, USC coach Lincoln Riley rolled with almost exclusively with three receivers. As a result, Lane reeled in seven receptions for a career-high 127 yards and three touchdowns, a Las Vegas Bowl record, and was named the MVP.
His performance all season, but particularly in that game, caught the attention of NFL evaluators. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid ranks Lane as the No. 1 receiver prospect for the 2026 Draft heading into the fall.
“I have the 6-4, 195-pound redshirt sophomore ranked higher than everyone and will continue to reside on that island. But he is a polarizing prospect who has many scouts needing to see more. Despite 12 touchdowns last season, Lane had only 528 receiving yards and was held below 50 yards in eight of USC's 13 games. There isn't a true WR1 in this class yet, so, with a bit more consistency, Lane has the opportunity to rise and be the first receiver off the board,” Reid wrote
Lane was phenomenal in spring practice. The Trojans receiver went viral a couple of times when made a pair of incredible one-handed catches.
Riley raved about the growth he’s seen from Lane, not just as a player, but in a leadership role.
“He’s taking his craft more seriously, he’s taking the leadership more seriously," Riley said. "Haven’t had some of the emotional ups and downs that at times have plagued him early in his career and if that continues, he’ll be set up to have a great season and most importantly be a really good leader for this team.”
Lane has an infectious personality that is showcased every Saturday. The Arizona native walks around with a big smile on his face. He loves to celebrate in the end zone after scoring touchdowns, not in a look at me 2000s diva receiver kind of way, but because loves playing the game of football.
Lane will continue to be counted on to grow in a leadership role because his teammates do gravitate towards him.
“Some of the older receivers are gone now and he’s getting to the point where he not only needs to mature individually but this team needs him in terms of the leader and presence that he is,” Riley said. “Because he does have an infectious energy, competitive energy, It affects our football team.
“He’s got some big goals for this team, and he wants to be a leader, and he wants to be someone that this team can count on each and every day and he knows the path to that is more consistency in all areas. He’s doing a lot of things better than he ever has. He’s got great intent for it. He continues to grow and progress and we’re just going to need him to stay on that track.”