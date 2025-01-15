All Trojans

Georgia Bulldogs’ Zachariah Branch’s NIL Valuation After USC Transfer

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch will transfer to the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2025 football season. Branch's Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) value is projected to be $1.2 million as the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the transfer portal. 

Bri Amaranthus

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch will transfer to the Georgia Bulldogs, with his brother, Zion.

Zachariah Branch's Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) value from On3 is projected to be $1.2 million as the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the transfer portal. That valuation ranks Branch with the No. 40 highest NIL in college football.

Zachariah Branch was the No. 2 wide receiver, and the No. 3 player in the nation in the transfer portal per the On3 Industry Rankings. The brothers visited Georgia, Miami, Arizona State, Tennessee, and Texas.

The Branch brothers made NIL history last season with USC. All-American wide receiver/return specialist Zachariah and safety Zion Branch signed partnerships with Nike's Jordan Brand, becoming them the first ever college football players to do so.

Jordan Brand's football roster includes many NFL stars like Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

More notable NIL deals for Zachariah Branch include JLab, an audio company that is now investing in college football and having the players to star in a social media campaign. Other football players included in the campaign were Colorado's Travis Hunter, Ohio State's Will Howard and former USC Trojan Miller Moss.

Also this season, Branch partnered with Powerade, which included a commercial with former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Iowa running back Kaleb Jonson.

USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Georgia and coach Kirby Smart were knocked out of the College Football Playoff in quarterfinal round in a 23-10 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Gaining one of the best receivers in the country for next season will certainly help turn the momentum around in Athens.

The Branch brothers were two of the 21 USC Trojans who left coach Lincoln Riley's program via transfer portal this season.

Riley and the USC Trojans recruited Branch as a five-star wide receiver from the class of 2023. In two seasons, Branch totaled 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 14 yards per punt return and 18.9 yards per kick return. In 2023, Branch earned first-team All-American honors.

"I chose Georgia because I felt like the culture was something special," Zachariah Branch told ESPN. "They have a great coaching staff, the brotherhood within the program, their will to win, being prepared for the next level and being as successful as possible on and off the field was important to me."

USC Trojans Zachariah Branch
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy (7) breaks up a pass for USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“What an incredible journey it’s been here at USC. I am filled with appreciation for the opportunity to be a Trojan, put on the cardinal and gold and represent this University. I am thankful for the love and support from my coaches, teammates, advisors, football staff, and professors,” Branch posted to social media. “It’s been an honor to play for such a prestigious program, and I’m grateful to Coach Riley, Coach Huard, and Coach Simmons for believing in me, and giving me the chance to contribute. The memories I’ve made with my teammates both on and off the field means the world to me.”

USC recruited Zion Branch as a four-star prospect from the class of 2022. In transfer portal rankings, Zion as a three-star player, the No. 23 safety, and the No. 252 player in the nation, per On3. He played in 19 games through three seasons, totaling 42 tackles, three were tackles for loss and one sack. 

“Georgia’s connections are strong with the family. James Coley recruited them at Texas A&M, David Hill is from Las Vegas and has known them for a long time, and Donte Williams recruited Zion to USC,” On3’s Pete Nakos said.

