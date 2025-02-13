What 4-Star Ohio Recruit Favour Akih Said About USC Trojans, Official Visit Set
Hayes (OH) four-star running back Favour Akih has locked in an official visit with the USC Trojans on June 6-8, he announced on Wednesday via Twitter. Akih is No. 7 running back and No. 186 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings, but the Trojans are recruiting him as a linebacker.
“They (USC) are recruiting me as linebacker,” Favour told On3. “I love the new staff they got in and I’d love to be coached by coach Rob Ryan. I want to further our relationship, as well as see the campus and to see how it’s like being in California!
“I want to see how the life is outside of football, the networking opportunities and the academic advisors!”
As the Trojans began winter conditioning, Lincoln Riley and the USC coaching staff made a couple of trips out to Ohio last month. Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn stopped by Hayes’ high school, where they extended him an offer.
Favour has raved USC and is excited to make the trip out west to see what the university and city of Los Angeles have to offer.
“I love the relationship I have with the entire staff as of right now,” Akih told On3. “So being able to spend a weekend with them would be great, I want to see the life outside of football, I want to see the networking and internship opportunities! I want to learn about their long built culture and how strong their community is!
“I am very excited to be in California. I heard it’s the place to be!”
As several programs in the Big Ten have poached top prospects in the Trojans backyard, USC is doing the same by establishing a recruiting footprint in the Midwest. The Trojans already have one commit from Ohio in Harvey (OH) four-star running back Shahn Alston. The No. 5-ranked player in the state of Ohio chose USC over Penn State and Wisconsin during the Navy All-American Bowl last month.
The Trojans staff also visited Glenville (OH) four-star linebacker Cincere Johnson a couple of times last month and have quickly found themselves in the mix for Archbishop (OH) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, the top-ranked cornerback in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Hill and his family made the trip out to Southern California for the first time at the end of January to visit USC’s campus. The Trojans made a strong impression on the highly coveted defensive back and Hill plans on returning in the future for an official visit.
“USC is definitely getting an official visit,” Hill told On3. “I had a great time and I will definitely be back for an official visit. Who wouldn’t want to spend more time in L.A.? USC is a great place and I had a great time on my visit.”
USC currently has eight commitments in their No. 2 ranked recruiting class, per the On3 Industry Rankings. It’s still very early in the process but the Trojans are in prime position to land a top three recruiting class for the first time in almost a decade.