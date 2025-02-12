4-Star Recruit Jackson Ford Compares USC Trojans, Penn State: Official Visits Set
Malvern Prep (PA) four-star EDGE Jackson Ford has locked in his official visits with four Big Ten schools this summer. Ford will be at Wisconsin on May 30, Penn State on June 6, USC Trojans on June 13 and then finish at Michigan on June 20. Ford is the No. 20 EDGE and No. 208 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings.
It could take a lot to pull the highly coveted pass rusher almost 3,000 miles out west, but the Trojans have been known to pull out all of the stops on official visits. Plus, a trip to Los Angeles in June could be very persuasive. USC will certainly try to make it out to Pennsylvania at some point in the spring to visit Ford before he makes the trip to campus in the summer.
While USC has prioritized Southern California for the 2026 cycle, the Trojans do have three early commitments from blue-chip prospects out of the state, including Gainesville (GA) four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, Harvey (OH) four-star running back Shahn Alston and Mount Carmel (IL) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones.
They also have hired a front office that can compete with anyone program in the country, lead by general manager Chad Bowden. Since becoming members of the Big Ten conference this past season, USC is working to establish a recruiting footprint in the Midwest and East Coast.
“I didn't get there for a Junior Day, but I really wanted to," Ford told 247Sports. "I like coach Nua. I really like him. I talked to the new GM (Chad Bowden) and I like him. That seems like a fun place to play football and a fun place to see. I want to get there before making a decision."
The hiring of Bowden has caught the attention of several recruits for the 2026 cycle during his first month on the job and could help sway them in USC's direction.
Penn State has been considered the favorite to land their elite in-state prospect according to the On3 RPM. Expect James Franklin and his staff to do whatever it takes to keep Ford from heading to another Big Ten program.
"Some call it D-Line U," Ford told 247Sports. "They have some dogs. They have coaches from my area and they come after me. They will develop me. I know people there and they have said they had a good experience there."
Michigan is also in serious play to land Ford and have shown to have the NIL resources to pull some of the top-ranked recruits out to Ann Arbor.
"They have been in there the longest along with Penn State. I've known them a while. I was there to watch them play USC actually. They have us coming for a spring practice on March 22. I just want to see it again and as much as possible."
USC currently holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the On3 Industry Rankings during the early stages of the 2026 cycle.