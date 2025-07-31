Ohio State, Indiana, USC Have Big Ten's Best Receivers?
The USC Trojans headline their upcoming season with plenty of talent. One of the most talented includes wide receiver Makai Lemon.
The 5-foot-11 receiver from Southern California has been the topic of recent conversations regarding the Trojans offense. Lemon is known as USC’s, and possibly college football’s, most crafty route runner who beats the secondary with speed.
College football analysts from PFF have released their preseason All-Big Ten team — and Lemon appeared on the starting 11 on offense. Alongside Lemon is Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Indiana receiver Elijah Sarratt.
The list is pulled together through statistics from last season based on PFF's player grading system — position specific strengths like route running and catching — and returning production for their teams last season.
Lemon surrounds USC conversations when talking about the 2025 season — emphasizing Lemon’s role on coach Lincoln Riley’s offense.
“Absolutely. I think that's Lincoln Riley's bread and butter, right?" PFF college football analyst Dalton Wasserman said. "Is quarterback and weapons and high potent offenses, right? In the in the passing game, right? You're talking about guys like Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane on the outside who are really good football players.”
Lemon emerged as the leading receiver for the Trojans last season, with 52 receptions for 764 yards. He ranks as the third best wide receiver
"He placed in the 87th percentile in separation rate (83.6%) and ranked in the 65th percentile in separation rate against single coverage (63.3%) in 2024," PFF Analyst Trevor Sikemma said. "His 3.03 yards per route run — a good way to look at per-play production — slotted him into the 89th percentile."
"When we think of WR1-caliber prospects in a draft class, big-bodied “X” receivers often come to mind. That's true for most drafts. But just like in 2023 when Jaxson Smith-Njigba was WR1, there are outliers." Sikemma continued. "The name of the game is getting open, and Lemon does that at a high level and possesses the traits to continue to do so in the NFL."
When talking about some of the other talented receivers on Lemons’ preseason team, like Smith, he posted an impressive season for the Buckeyes championship team and has been seen as a threat in Big Ten competition. Smith finished last season with 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.
During the offseason, the Trojans lost Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson to the transfer portal following last seaosn -- leaving more space for Lane and Lemon to develop into elite receivers with Maiava leading the offense.
Lane and Lemon are two of the best to come back to this year's Trojan;'s offense -- with both players receiving national attention regarding the NFL Draft.
“We return our best two,” Riley said on an episode of All College Football. “And those two guys, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, are proven weapons at this level. I think with a full offseason, getting the continuity with Jayden [Maiava], I mean, those two guys are as good a pair of receivers as there is in the country, in my opinion. We’ve had the chance to be around a couple of really good ones, but these guys can really play.”