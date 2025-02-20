What 5-Star Recruit Havon Finney Said About USC Trojans Visit, Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans have jumped out to a hot start in their 2026 recruiting class. Currently, the Trojans are ranked with the No. 3 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans' coaching staff have already made headway in the 2027 cycle as they begin to ramp up their efforts for their future recruiting classes. USC has zeroed in on Havon Finney, a five-star defensive back and the No. 12 player in the class according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Finney spoke with 247Sports about his recent re-offering from USC's coaching staff and where the Trojans stand in his recruitment.
"The offer meant a lot," Finney said. "That's the school that I first ever fell in love with. I grew up watching USC. That's always been my favorite school growing up, so it meant a lot to me. I've been a fan for a long time. I used to watch Adoree' Jackson and Robert Woods."
The California native was in attendance for the Trojans' Junior Day back on Feb. 8 and said he had good conversations with USC's staff.
"I mostly talked with coach Belk and Lincoln Riley at Junior Day. They wanted to get me to come out and be around the coaches more. They wanted me to build relationships and get to know more people there. Trovon Reed is really cool too. I really like him," Finney said.
Finney is expected to be one of the best players in the country by the time his senior year rolls around according to Greg Biggins of 247Sports.
"Finney looks like a sure fire top 100 prospect in the ’27 class. He measured in at 6-2, 155 pounds with a 75” wingspan and showed lock down cover ability in the one on ones. He's already a national recruit and will be able to sign with any school he wants when he's a senior," Biggins wrote.
MORE: USC Trojans Add Logan Snead, Son Of Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead To Front Office Staff
MORE: San Francisco 49ers’ Talanoa Hufanga NFL Free Agency: DeMeco Ryans Reunion With Houston Texans?
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Snubbed In NCAA Tournament Rankings Reveal?
After revamping the front office staff with an infusion of talented staffers from around the nation, USC is expected to make big splashes on the recruiting front in the next couple of cycles.
The Trojans have a couple of big targets coming out of the state in the 2027 recruiting cycle with Finney's teammate at Sierra Canyon, edge rusher Richard Wesley, being the No. 2 player in the class according to 247Sports. Wesley is a must-get for the Trojans, and landing Finney would go a long way in his recruitment.
USC is also in the mix for the No. 1 defensive back in the 2027 cycle in Duvay Williams. Sitting only one spot ahead of Finney, Williams also hails from Southern California and preps at Serra, who has produced the previously mentioned Jackson and Woods.