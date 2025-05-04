Elite Recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Reveals Commitment: USC Trojans, Oregon, Ohio State?
Will the USC Trojans add to an already elite recruiting class when four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt reveals his commitment on Sunday? Dixon-Wyatt is scheduled to announce his college decision on May 4 at 12:30 p.m. PT, and his commitment will be streamed live on YouTube. The elite wideout is also considering the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide.
According to On3's Industry Ranking, Dixon-Wyatt is the No. 12 receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, the No. 13 player in California, and the No. 86 overall recruit. Dixon-Wyatt attends Mater Dei High School, a program that used to be a feeder school for USC and top prospects. However, the Trojans only have one Mater Dei commit in 2026, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.
Still, USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff have a ton of momentum on the recruiting trail, landing four commitments over the past four days. The Trojans already have the No.1-ranked recruiting class in 2026, according to both On3 and 247Sports.
Part of USC's success in recruiting has been because of the large number of commits they are planning to bring in. With 27 commitments in May, room is already getting thin for the high school prospects looking to join the Trojans. Riley and company also have five wide receivers committed. Will they bring in a sixth in Dixon-Wyatt?
Ohio State is a threat with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline considered one of the best position coaches in the business. Oregon is also looking for wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class, giving the Ducks a much bigger need at the position than USC.
247Sports' Tom Loy believes that the top contenders to land Dixon-Wyatt are Oregon and Ohio State, not USC. The Trojans received a commitment from four-star wide receiver Luc Weaver on Saturday, perhaps signaling that Dixon-Wyatt plans to commit elsewhere.
“I think when Kayden Dixon-Wyatt makes his decision, it will be Oregon or Ohio State. USC is going to battle over the next couple days. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt knows where he wants to go. He’s got his mind made up, but I do think it’s a lot of back and forth. I’m going to give a slight edge to Oregon right now, but really close with Ohio State," Loy said.
When Dixon-Wyatt revealed he would be committing on May 4, he spoke to On3 about each of his finalists. When asked about the Trojans, the wide receiver cited USC's offense and freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet as a few of the many appealing factors.
"They can for sure be a contender in my recruitment. I know their quarterback, Husan Longstreet. They run a really good offense. They’re pretty good," Dixon-Wyatt told On3 about USC.
In comparison, Dixon-Wyatt revealed his thoughts about Oregon coach Dan Lanning as well as having Mater Dei teammates playing for the Ducks.
"I’ve built a great relationship with the head coach Dan Lanning… I have former high school teammates on the team. It’s not that far away. It feels like home every single time I go over there," Dixon-Wyatt told On3.