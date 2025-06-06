USC Trojans Dominating California Recruiting: 5-Star Brandon Arrington Next?
The USC Trojans have been active in recruiting for the top 2026 high school prospects in the state of California. On3 ranked the top 10 California class of 2026 recruits. Many of which USC has their eyes on.
Top 2026 California Recruits
California has an abundance of elite recruits in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Here are the top 10 2026 recruits in California according to On3.
1. Brandon Arrington, cornerback
2. Mark Bowman, tight end
3. Ryder Lyons, quarterback
4. Chris Henry Jr., wide receiver
5. Richard Wesley, edge rusher
6. Kodi Greene, offensive tackle
7. Davon Benjamin, cornerback
8. Havon Finney, cornerback
9. Simote Katoanga, edge rusher
10. Brandon Lockhart, cornerback
Out of these 10 players, Lincoln Riley and USC have so far received the commitments from three of them; Mark Bowman, Simote Katoanga, and Brandon Lockhart.
Three of the other players have also announcement commitments; Chris Henry Jr. to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Kodi Greene to the Washington Huskies, and Haven Finney to the LSU Tigers.
Brandon Arrington, Ryder Lyons, Richard Wesley, and Davon Benjamin are not currently committed to a school.
Brandon Arrington To USC?
Brandon Arrington is a 6-2, 180 pound cornerback out of Spring Valley, California. Arrington is rated by On3 as the top class of 2026 recruit out of California and rated as a five-star recruit. USC is in the running to land Arrington.
Arrington has a commitment date set for July 5. It appears that decision will come down to one of these schools; the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Penn State Nittany Lions, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies. He has already gone on official visits to Penn State and Washington and is visiting Oregon this weekend.
Before Arrington makes his commitment on July 5, he also has official visits set with Alabama on June 13-14, USC on June 17-18, and Texas A&M on June 20-22.
Arrington spoke to On3’s Chad Simmons about how close he is between these schools.
“It is going to be a foot race to the end,” Arrington said. “Who recruits me the hardest, who gets me on the field early and who I believe can develop me the best will get me.”
USC Trojans’ 2026 Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans currently have the No. 1 2026 recruiting class according to On3. USC has received 27 commitments thus far. If they were to land Arrington, it would separate them even further ahead of all the schools behind them in this recruiting cycle.
The 27 commitments are by far the most from any other power four conference team. Out of these 27, On3 rates USC having landed one five-star recruit, 16 four-star recruits, and 10 three-star recruits.
The team behind USC at No. 2 is the LSU Tigers. LSY has received nine commitments, including two five-stars and six four-stars.