Five-Star Recruit Jett Washington To Commit To USC Trojans, Alabama Or Oregon?

The USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, and Alabama Crimson Tide are the three finalists to land class of 2026 five-star safety recruit Jett Washington. Washington has gone on visits to each of these schools but has not yet set a commitment date.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are one of the finalists to land class of 2026 safety recruit Jett Washington. The other two finalists are the Oregon Ducks and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Washington is one of the top uncommitted recruits in the country.

Washington is the nephew of former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Jett Washington Down to USC, Oregon, and Alabama

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on before running onto the field before a ga
Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on before running onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, the five-star prospect Jett Washington has narrowed down his college decision to the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, and Alabama Crimson Tide. 

Washington has visited all three in the past month and each of these schools will now eagerly await his commitment. He has not yet announced a set commitment date.

Jett Washington Player Profile

Jett Washington is a 6-5, 200 pound safety out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 safety in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Washington was recently evaluated in May of 2025 by director of scouting Andrew Ivins

“A physical specimen with rare size and rare range that could be positioned over the top, in the box, or in the slot,” Ivins said. “Has continued to improve as an open-field tackler since he first arrived on the scene as a freshman and will hit like a missile if the opportunity presents itself.”

Ivins labels Washington as a “Can’t miss talent” and believes he has the upside to one day play in the NFL. 

“Looks like the next can’t-miss talent out to come out of Bishop Gorman with his game tape and athletic markers,” Ivins said. “Sunday upside in an era where position lines continue to blur on defense.”

Washignton’s school, Bishop Gorman High School, has been known to put out some of the best recruits in the country in recent years. Additionally, there are currently 10 active players in the NFL that went to Bishop Gorman. 

Among their best alumni are Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, and former NFL First-team All-Pro running back DeMarco Murray.

USC Trojans to Add Another Defensive Back to 2026 Recruiting Class?

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football med
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are off to a great start in the 2026 recruiting cycle. USC has received 29 commitments and has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports. 

To this point, USC has five secondary members in the class of 2026 committed to them. However, this does not include anyone that is listed as a safety. All five are listed as cornerbacks; Madden Riordan, Peyton Dyer, Joshua Holland, Brandon Lockhart, and Elbert Hill. 

Adding Washington to the mix would further cement this as Lincoln Riley’s best recruiting class since taking over as Trojans in 2022. 

