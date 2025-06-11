USC Trojans, LSU Tigers in Recruiting Battle for 4-Star Wide Receiver Boobie Feaster
The USC Trojans are one of the finalists for four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. Feaster has narrowed down his choices to four; the USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies. It's a tight race between these four schools.
With his commitment date approaching, who has the edge?
LSU Tigers With Slight Edge to Land Feaster
The LSU Tigers currently have the edge for Boobie Feaster according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine per Hunter Shelton. Shelton detailed when Feaster will be making official visits to these schools off he hadn’t already. USC hosted Feaster last weekend.
“LSU has long had the edge in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, though Alabama, Texas A&M, and USC are also in the thick of things moving forward,” Shelton said. “The Trojans are the latest to get him on campus for an OV (official visit). A&M is up next weekend and LSU will get him to Baton Rouge on June 20.”
Feaster announced on his Instagram last month that he would be announcing his commitment on July 4 between LSU, USC, Alabama, and Texas A&M.
MORE: Big Ten Coach Makes Bold Prediction For USC Trojans' Defense
MORE: Lincoln Riley Turns Heads With Extravagant Recruiting Visit Dinner, Red Carpet
MORE: Why 4-Star Recruit Peyton Dyer Committed To USC Trojans Over Georgia, Penn State
Ethan “Boobie” Feaster Player Profile
Boobie Feaster is a 6-0, 175 pound wide receiver out of DeSoto, Texas. Feaster is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite.
Feaster was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American. He hauled in 57 receptions for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns for DeSoto High School. DeSoto lost in the quarterfinals of Texas 6A D-II state playoffs.
In 2023 as a freshman, Feaster was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American with 32 receptions for 634 yards and nine touchdowns. DeSoto went undefeated and won the Texas 6A D-II championship.
USC Trojans 2026 Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2026 according to 247Sports. USC has received the commitments from 28 players including two five-star recruits; offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and tight end Mark Bowman. The 28 commitments are more than any of team in a Power Four conference. As he enters year four as USC Trojans coach, Lincoln Riley could not have asked for a better start in this class of 2026 recruiting cycle.
On3 also ranks USC as having the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026. The team right behind the at No. 2 is the LSU Tigers. If Boobie Feaster commits to LSU on July 4, it will be interesting to see if that alone would result in LSU jumping USC for the top spot.
Coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have received the commitments from nine class of 2026 recruits. This Tigers' class is headlined by a pair of five-stars per On3; wide receiver Tristen Keys and defensive lineman Richard Anderson.