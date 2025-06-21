WATCH: USC Trojans Recruit Brandon Lockhart Posts Official Visit Highlights
USC Trojans class of 2026 commit Brandon Lockhart went on his official visit to USC this weekend. Lockhart has been committed to coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans since October of 2023.
Brandon Lockhart Visits USC
Brandon’s dad Robert took a behind the scenes video of Brandon on his visit and posted it to his X account. Take a look.
"This day was all about (Brandon Lockhart). Myself, wifey, and big bro (Justin Lockhart) got to watch what he's been waiting for sine he committed in 2023," Robert Lockhart said. "Signing day is just a formality...This boy was born to be a Trojan."
It doesn't look like Lockhart will be having any second thoughts about his commitment to USC as his dad says. The Los Angeles kid will be staying at home to play for USC. National signing day is still a few months down the line and it will be an exciting day for the Lockhart family. This weekend's official visit was just the start.
Brandon Lockhart Player Profile
Brandon Lockhart is a 6-2, 170 pound cornerback out of Los Angeles, California. Lockhart is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 7 cornerback in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite. Lockhart was evaluated by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in May of 2025.
“Lockhart is among the nation’s corner prospects and shows the shows the versatility to play anywhere in the secondary,” Biggins said. “One of the better run defenders in his class and is a very good open filed tackler….Good top end speed and shows the ability to turn and run and make plays down the field…Flashes good ball skills and is competivie at the catch point.”
Lockhart is entering his fourth season at Loyola High School. He has started all three seasons for Loyola so far. In 2024, he recorded 42 tackles, five interceptions, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 10 games played.
MORE: USC Trojans To Add Another 4-Star Recruit? Battling Miami, Georgia For Brock Kolojay
MORE: 5-Star Ryder Lyons Sets Commitment Date: Trending USC Trojans Over Oregon, BYU?
MORE: Why 4-Star Recruit Luke Wafle Committed To USC Trojans Over Ohio State
USC Trojans 2026 Recruiting Class
Brandon Lockhart is one of 30 recruits in the class of 2026 that have committed to the USC Trojans.
According to 247Sports, the Trojans have the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class. They are headlined by a pair of five-stars; offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and tight end Mark Bowman. USC's 2026 class also consists of 16 four-star recruits.
USC has some serious momentum heading into the 2025 season with this recruiting class. They are on pace to have Lincoln Riley's best recruiting class since he took over in 2022.
USC is coming off of a 7-6 2024 season in Lincoln Riley's third year as coach. They will turn to quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava started the final four games last season for USC. They went 3-1 in his starts.