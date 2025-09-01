Ric Flair Defends USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley After Paul Finebaum's Offseason Criticism
The USC Trojans are officially 1-0 after defeating the Missouri State Bears 73-13 in a historic season opening victory.
The Trojans win is a step in the right direction for a team shaking off last season's concerns, especially for coach Lincoln Riley who had trouble escaping the criticism.
For ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, who has publicly shown his dislike for the Trojans coach, was proven wrong after USC dropped 70 points on Saturday.
Finebaum's Predictions Came Back To Haunt Him
Regarding his week 1 predictions for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes game, Finebaum was more than confident the Longhorns would serve the defending national champions a loss, which was not the case in the Buckeye's 14-7 upset over Texas.
Finebaum also predicted that the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide would rout the unranked Florida State Seminoles in their home opener. The Seminoles handed the Crimson Tide a 31-17 season-opener loss, their first since 2001.
Earlier this year, the analyst shared his thoughts on Riley, and how he's handled the program.
“Lincoln was my favorite president, but he’s also my favorite punching bag in college football,” Finebaum said on an episode of Get Up in July. “That is Lincoln Riley, not Abraham Lincoln. I don’t understand the love affair with him out in LA. Had I been the athletic director, he would have already been gone. Of course, I don’t have $80 million to pay his buyout."
"At some point, Southern Cal is gonna have to come to grips with the fact that he’s not an elite coach… I’m not even sure Lincoln Riley is a good coach anymore. He once was but that day has now passed," Finebaum continued.
After Finebaum unleashed his true feelings for Riley to the public, Riley led the Trojans to a historic 73-13 win, the most points scored by USC since 1930, and the most scored by USC in a season opener in 1929.
Finebaum's accusations against Riley came back to haunt him, when former professional wrestler Ric Flair blasted Finebaum for his faults regarding this weekend's competition.
How Has Riley Impacted USC Since His First Season?
Although Finebaum's harsh comments against Riley are his thoughts, his impact in South Central does not support it.
Riley is entering his fourth season leading USC and has made numerous positive impacts, with a few faults along the way.
In season one, Riley produced his best record with USC yet, finishing 11-3, first place in Pac-12 play and a No. 1 overall draft pick in Chicago Bears Caleb Williams.
Although his 8-5 finish in 2023 and 7-6 last season do not reflect the hype of Riley's coaching ability, his recruiting has benefitted the Trojans, securing three consecutive Top 25 recruiting class rankings. In 2023 the Trojans ranked No. 9, No. 17 in 2024 and No. 15 with this year's class.
While the Trojans statement win on Saturday may not be enough to predict how the entire season will unfold, but Trojan fans were given a glimpse of the depth on Riley's roster that should make big strides in year two in the Big Ten.