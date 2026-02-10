Sam Darnold Silences Doubters in Unique Way in Super Bowl LX

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold made history in a multitude of ways last night as the 29-13 thrashing of MVP runner-up Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl culminated an all-time great season for Seattle and stamped USC Trojans history.

Darnold, who finished the contest 19/38 for 202 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and a timely 11-yard first-down scramble, didn’t light up the scoreboard, but he handled business and completed a three-game postseason run without a single turnover. Darnold went from the biggest question mark to a driving factor in the team’s Super Bowl run.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

USC Trojans Quarterback History

In doing so, Darnold became the first USC Trojan quarterback to start and to win a Super Bowl. Throughout the illustrious history of Trojan football, it’s Darnold who breaks through, and he did it while becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to win the Super Bowl after playing for five or more different teams. From USC redshirt to champion, Darnold persevered.

Darnold’s Super Bowl story doesn’t start and end with the game yesterday; it begins throughout the journey of his tumultuous professional career. From an All-Pac-12 quarterback at USC, to being the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, to a disastrous tenure with the New York Jets, and bouncing around the league until last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Some people called me crazy throughout my career for believing in myself so much and having so much confident. It was because of my parents. They believed in me in my entire career and it allowed me to go out there and play free," Darnold said postgame.

NFL Draft Bust To Super Bowl

Even after a 14-win season with a Pro Bowl selection in 2024, Darnold’s late-season play incited the doubters once again. After an early playoff exit, Darnold and the Vikings parted ways, and he landed in Seattle with the Seahawks. In the last four games of the 2025 season, which were all essentially playoff games, Darnold went for 65 percent completion, 7.4 yards per attempt, 870 passing yards, five touchdowns, and zero turnovers. Questions answered.

Sam Darnold's journey to becoming a Super Bowl champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Q170hXA1Sp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2026

"Sam doesn't care. Everyone made a narrative about this guy. They have tried to put a story and a label on who he is on a person and who he is as a quarterback. He. Does. Not. Care. OK. Same guy everyday when he shows up. He is so stead fast," said Seattle coach Mike Macdonald in his postgame press conference.

“He is a great teammate. Teammates love him. All he has done has done since he has walked in the door and been a tremendous football player for our team and leader who is the same guy everyday." Macdonald continued.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hunger For More

Darnold went from legendary draft bust to a two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion. The last time Darnold lifted hardware was after a record-setting performance in the 2017 Rose Bowl in a USC Trojans uniform. Now, nearly 10 years later, Darnold has ended up where most suspected he would, but in the most unimaginable route possible.

Observing the post-game festivities, Darnold undoubtedly soaked in the moment, but he seemed visibly frustrated at times. Then, in the on-field interview, he mentioned how he would’ve liked himself and the offense to have played better. He reiterated it again on the podium, accepting the Lombardi Trophy, making it a point to shout out the defense.

During both instances, you could see him catching himself and beginning to smile, realizing he shouldn’t be so hard on himself as he’d just won the Super Bowl, for crying out loud. That continual, internal desire to strive for excellence is what has propelled Darnold to this point. The unequivocal belief in himself is what has propelled him to get up after being knocked down time and time again.

Even after reaching the mountaintop, Darnold wants more. He believes he’s capable of more. For that very reason, along with an incredible nucleus surrounding him, Darnold and the Seahawks might find themselves back in the Super Bowl in the near future.

