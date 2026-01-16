The USC Trojans have one of the most storied quarterback histories in college football history. from Rodney Peete to Carson Palmer, to Matt Leinart, to Mark Sanchez, and Matt Barkley, the Trojans have as great a claim to the QBU title as any program in the nation. However, the Trojans have never had a starting quarterback lead an NFL team to the Super Bowl.

That could possibly change this season with the next two Trojan greats to follow the aforementioned quarterback run in Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Both quarterbacks were top draft picks, but have taken completely different routes to get to this point in their respective careers, where they have this opportunity.

Different Path, Same Destination

Williams won the Heisman trophy at USC and had a remarkable career that captivated viewers every week. Williams' appointment viewing that grew into a national phenomenon, which ended with him being selected No. 1 overall to one of the biggest sports markets in the world that was starving for a quarterback to call their own. In just his second season, Williams is providing that spark.

Darnold was a talented gunslinger who redshirted and then had a fantastic second year, but followed it up with a rocky second season. Despite the dip in play, Darnold was drafted No. 3 overall. Now in his eighth NFL season with his fifth team, Darnold has resurrected his rollercoaster career and has won 14 regular-season games and made the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons. The fact that both players are in this position isn't surprising, but the way the story has unfolded is nothing less than fate playing out for both of these quarterbacks.

History On Horizon

What they both have in common at this very moment is that they each host home games for an opportunity to play in the NFC Championship Game for a Super Bowl berth. Three games are all that stand between these two quarterbacks and making Trojan history and doing something no other quarterbacks have done in the illustrious history of USC football.

One caveat: should both quarterbacks lead their team to victory this weekend, Darnold and the Seahawks would then host Williams and the Bears in Seattle for that battle to earn the right to play in the Super Bowl. For Trojan fans, it would ensure that a USC quarterback will have a chance to win the Super Bowl, but for the players individually, only one could etch their name in history.

All in all, the USC Trojan faithful have much to root for this weekend in the NFL. With current quarterback Jayden Maiava coming out to the NFL next season, a third quarterback could be added to the mix. The Trojans are set to have a major NFL presence for the foreseeable future.

