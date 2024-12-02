Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Outguns Kyler Murray, Leads Clutch Game-Winning Drive
The Minnesota Vikings improved to 10-2 on the season after an impressive home-field victory over the 6-6 Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings were down 19-6 in the third quarter, but quarterback Sam Darnold once again rallied the troops and led a game-winning drive when the team needed him the most. While Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is rightfully the more lauded of the two quarterbacks, Sam Darnold was unequivocally the best quarterback on the field today.
"There's no other place I'd rather play. Just so grateful to be a Viking," Darnold said to the TV broadcast after the win.
Darnold, who led the game-winning drive for the second consecutive game, went 21/31 passing for 235 passing yards and two touchdowns. Darnold also led the Vikings in rushing yards with 22 yards on four attempts. Darnold’s 111.6 passer rating placed him in rare air. The Vikings’ signal-caller is now tied with quarterbacks Brett Favre and Dante Culpepper for the most games with a 100+ passer rating in a single season in team history, with ten games above the distinction.
“Feels great, you know? Obviously a rocky start. Our defense kept us in it all game and we were able to respond the way we’ve responded all year. And I’m just proud of these guys, man. Proud of the way that they fought all day and I just love these guys, man.” said Sam Darnold in the FOX post-game interview.
“It’s incredible. Our fans they come out every single time, super loud. It’s awesome. It’s no other place I’d rather play, just so grateful to be a Viking.” Darnold said of the role the home environment played in the game.
It was a day of perseverance for Darnold, who overcame an obstacle that he’d never been able to overcome in his career before Sunday. Per Blake Warye of NFL Media, Sam Darnold entered the Cardinals game 0-23 in his career as a starter when he trailed by 13+ points in a game. Darnold got that monkey off his back and proved he could not only repeat the game-winning drive success but that he could lead the team back from a two-score deficit.
Darnold is now 3-0 in his last three starts and has posted 811 passing yards, seven total touchdowns, and no interceptions in that three-game stretch. It’s safe to say Darnold is playing the best stretch of football in his career. Instead of waiting for the ghosts of the past to haunt Darnold, he should be given credit for overcoming those hurdles that once plagued him.
Sam Darnold today in pocket with movement and timing was his best he’s been in a long time. Won Minnesota the game because of it.” said ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky.
People are finally starting to believe that Sam Darnold has officially arrived.
MORE: USC Trojans' Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley Disturbed By USC Trojans After Notre Dame Loss
MORE: USC Trojans' Miller Moss Emotional After Notre Dame Defeat: Transfer Portal?
MORE: Should USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Be Fired After Notre Dame Loss, Mediocre Season?
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reacts To Loss to Notre Dame: 'Can't Deny Heart and Soul'
MORE: NFL Coaching Carousel: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, D'Anton Lynn Potential Hires
MORE: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Addresses Questionable Game Management By Matt Eberflus
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets For Notre Dame Game
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land 5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Over Oregon, Ohio State, LSU
MORE: Why USC Trojans Running Back Commit Duane Morris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
MORE: College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred