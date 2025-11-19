All Trojans

The Secret Behind USC’s Versatility and Depth on the Offensive Line

The USC Trojans have dealt with several injuries this season, particularly on the offensive line. But through all it all, USC has not missed a beat and offensive line coach Zach Hanson has his unit playing at a high level.

Kendell Hollowell

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
USC has dealt with several injuries on the offensive line this season that has resulted in them having to shuffle around the lineup on almost a weekly basis. 

But through it all, the offensive line has not missed a beat and continued to perform at a high level. The versatility and depth have been the key to the Trojans balanced offensive attack this season. 

“I think it's just coach [Zach] Hanson, honestly. Just the work that he's done to prepare the players,” said USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. 

Hanson, who previously served as the tight ends coach for three seasons, is in his first season as the Trojans offensive line coach. He quickly showed his impact on the recruiting trail this calendar year and his impact on the field cannot be overstated. 

Establishing Position Versatility 

Tobias Raymond has played three different positions on the offensive line: left and right tackle and guard. 

Raymond was expected to start at right tackle coming into the season, but with Purdue transfer guard DJ Winfield being deemed ineligible before the start of fall camp, the redshirt sophomore moved inside to guard. 

USC had established some position versatility with Raymond during last year’s spring game when they had the offensive tackle taking reps on the interior of the offensive line. So, when Raymond was moved to guard before the season, it wasn’t unfamiliar territory. 

Justin Taunauu has primarily played right tackle but there have been times when the redshirt freshman has moved over to left tackle. 

And when Kaylon Miller was inserted into the game at guard against Nebraska on Nov. 1 because of an injury to Alani Noa on the fourth play of the game, most of his reps during the week of practice had come at center because of the injuries at that position. 

“We just got a lot of guys can play a lot of different positions,” Raymond said. "And back in the spring, coach had flipped us around and played different positions and I think that really helped us. And then when we go into drills, it's not necessarily ‘Oh, let's play you as a guard here or a tackle here’ it's mostly just like working on run blocking or pass blocking in general. I think that was something that was huge for being able to transition between positions.”

Creating Depth 

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For most programs, injuries on the offensive line would have deterred their season. But as for USC, it has been a next mentality, and it starts with the preparation during the week. 

“I think it’s just the way we prepare. Everyone in the room prepares like they're going to be starting on Saturday,” said USC center Kilian O’Connor. “That’s just a credit to coach Hanson and all of our coaches who prepare us like that. And just the brotherhood and the bond that we have for each other and wanting to play for the guy next to you."

The development has come from the coaching staff, but the brotherhood is something the players developed in the offseason. Several upperclassmen have described this team as the closest one they’ve been a part of at USC. 

But even when they talk about it’s hard to explain the difference with this particular team, it’s just something that happened naturally.

“I don't even know. I feel like it just kind of something that happened,” Raymond said. “I feel like we started hanging out a little bit more off the field. I had done a couple barbecues and got together 20-30 people. And just having groups of people get together that don't usually hang out together or don't get the opportunity to hang out together when we’re at the facilities or out in the field. It's stuff like that.”

Aaron Dunn’s Work Ethic 

USC Trojans Recruiting Class Recruit Big Ten Tobias Raymond Transfer Portal Kilian O'Connor Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC freshman offensive tackle Aaron Dunn was the only player on the field hours before last Saturday’s game against Iowa. 

As the rain fell inside the Coliseum, the former four-star recruit from Utah was working out, practicing his technique. And then on Tuesday, Dunn was the first player on the practice field. 

“He's a hard worker. I'm sure you guys noticed he was one of the last guys out here just working on his own craft, just like doing his own thing,” Raymond said. “But he's always out here on his own, just doing his own thing. He's always trying to get better. I think that's one of his best qualities.”

