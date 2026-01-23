The Most Important Addition For USC Trojans in Transfer Portal

USC had a glaring issue on defense to address during the singular transfer portal window this month.

And the Trojans received some much-needed help to the middle of its defense and signed former Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren. He is the only interior defensive lineman they signed in the portal and it has the potential to be their most important one.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound VanSumeren had his best season in 2025, registering 52 total tackles, including two for loss and 1.5 sacks. But his impact doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet. VanSumeren is powerful, with heavy hands and stout facing double teams, something the Trojans vastly struggled against last season.

USC saw firsthand VanSumeren’s relentless motor in their week 4 matchup against the Spartans. The new Trojans defensive lineman was disruptive, primarily lining up as a 3-tech.

It’s not a splashy signing but it’s exactly what the Trojans needed. USC has to be a lot tougher and physical on the line of scrimmage, especially on the defensive side of the ball and VanSumeren can change that.

In all three regular season losses, the Trojans defensive line was pushed around, most notably giving up 306 yards on the ground to Notre Dame.

USC struck out last season with its transfer portal additions on the defensive lineman. VanSumeren is experienced at the Power 4 level, having started all 24 games for Michigan State over the past two seasons, so the Trojans know what they’re getting.

Whether VanSumeren is a starter for the Trojans remains to be seen but he is an incredibly valuable addition on defense.

Young Depth on USC’s Defensive Front

Freshman Jahkeem Stewart played the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot and still finished second on the team in tackles for loss and earned FWAA Freshman All-American honors.

He was a limited participant in practice throughout the year and played on a snap count on gamedays. Stewart reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class, so he’s young for age. He also did not play during his final year at Edna Karr (La.). When the New Orleans native stepped on the field against Georgia Southern in week 2 it was his first live game action in two years.

If the Trojans want to change the narrative surrounding them about their toughness in the trenches it starts with Stewart. Now, with a full season under his belt, the expectation is that he takes a big leap in year two.

Jide Abasiri just might be the strongest player on the roster and it shows up in flashes on the field. Abasiri can overpower offensive lineman and be incredibly disruptive against the run or collapse the pocket as an interior pass rusher. Now it’s about Abasiri becoming more more consistent and step up as an upperclassman.

Floyd Boucard was part of the same recruiting class as Stewart. Boucard was an early standout in the spring and into fall camp. He appeared in nine games this past season after missing a month with a lower body injury. Cash Jacobsen was the third defensive lineman in the 2025 cycle. He made his USC debut in the Alamo Bowl.

360-pound Jamaal Jarrett underwent season-ending surgery in early November. Lincoln Riley never specified what kind of surgery but he will return in 2026.

Four-star signee Jaimeon Winfield is going to play next season. The only question is what does the snap count look like on gamedays for the top 50 overall recruit and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

A standout all week at the Navy All-American Bowl, Winfield is the kind of defensive lineman recruit USC needed to land in the cycle after Stewart. The Texas native quick and powerful with great size.

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Tomuhini Topui is another top 100 recruit that is expected to compete on day one for playing time. Braeden Jones, Jake Johnson and Malik Brooks round out the Trojans incoming freshman on the interior of its defensive line.

