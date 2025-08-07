Reggie Bush Sends Message To Rookie Shedeur Sanders Before Cleveland Browns Debut
NFL Preseason games are here and all eyes will be on which rookies can transition quickly to the pros. While some NFL scenarios may seem far-fetched, former NFL stars are in support.
For former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush, he's anticipating an exciting career for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders, the fifth round pick from Colorado, has recently been projected as the Browns starting quarterback for this Friday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.
Is starting Sanders in the Browns first preseason game the right call? Bush finds it thrilling, and left Sanders a short and sweet comment for his new beginning.
On an instagram post from Bleacher Report breaking the news of Sanders starting for the Browns, Bush's response was short but delivered the perfect message, and said “Give the people what they want.”
Bush's comment is not only a nod to Sanders talent, it sends a message to Sanders as a rookie fresh out of collegiate level -- a transition that Bush lived through himself.
MORE: USC Trojans' Ja’Kobi Lane Injury Update: Fall Camp Observations
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Under Fire As Ben Johnson Evaluates Potential
MORE: Top-25 Poll Released: USC Trojans Rank Too High Or Low?
MORE: USC Trojans' Jide Abasiri 'Freakiest Athlete' On Lincoln Riley's Roster?
The 2005 Heisman Trophy winner was one of the most successful collegiate running backs of all time -- breaking numerous USC records. Bush was also apart of the elite 2004 and 2005 USC teams that brought home two consecutive National Championships with quarterback Matt Leinart, and under the leadership of Raiders coach Pete Carroll.
Although his NFL career may not have lived up to his collegiate careers full potential, he helped quarterback Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints secure their first franchise Super Bowl in 2010.
The 6-foot-2 quarterback from Tyler, Texas has been through ups and downs leading up to his first professional start. The once-projected first round draft pick turned into the fifth round and a selection from the Browns. Especially being the son of Colorado coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders, the pressure was on to live up to his father's hype.
While Bush's path from USC to the NFL looked a little bit different -- being selected second overall by the Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft -- Sanders and him share a lot of talent similarities. Both players broke numerous school records -- Sanders broke the single-season passing record in his final year at Colorado with 4,134 passing yards, while Bush set the USC freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,331.
In Sanders' rookie season, even a short comment like Bush's shares the hope that fans are instilling in Sanders at a program like the Browns -- where success is often difficult.
The Browns finished 3-14 last season under quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston. With the departure of Winston to the New York Giants and Watson recovering from a ruptured achilles tendon injury, the fate is in Sanders' hands to bring some Colorado success to Cleveland.
Despite recent reports of Sanders battling some mild arm discomfort, he returned to practice fully on Tuesday to prepare for the Browns preseason debut.
Only time will tell if Sanders can be the saving grace for the Browns offense, but with the support from NFL greats like Bush, the momentum should most certainly build.