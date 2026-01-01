Three Storylines To Watch In The Offseason For USC

The USC Trojans had their season end in heartbreaking fashion when they lost the Alamo Bowl in overtime to TCU. Now the Trojans will have to move their attention over towards the offseason and get ready for 2026.

Here are three storylines to watch over the offseason for the Trojans.

Quarterback Plans

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans have already announced the re-signing of their starting quarterback, Jayden Maiava.

With backup Husan Longstreet’s future plans currently unknown, the Trojans could have a different looking quarterback room next season. Assuming Longstreet does return for his redshirt freshman year, he will undoubtedly be given a chance to usurp Maiava as the Trojans’ starting quarterback.

Longstreet is a former five-star recruit and came to USC with the hopes of starting early in his career. Maiava was bound to be the starter for 2025 after his promising end to 2024. But this offseason, he will have to earn the job once again as Longstreet will be gunning hard for the starting gig.

USC coach Lincoln Riley knows what he is looking for in a quarterback and will be tasked with making the right decision for the team as they search for their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, even if it means riding with a different quarterback in 2026.

Regardless of who it is, the Trojans will have a talented quarterback under center for them next season.

Defensive Staff Changes

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn speaks to the media after USC Fall Camp. | Teddy King, USC Trojans On Si

With defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn heading off to Penn State to be the defensive play caller for the Nittany Lions, Riley will need to make a big decision on who will replace him.

The opening defensive coordinator job will attract high-profile candidates from other programs, but Riley could also decide to stay in-house and promote a member of the defensive staff.

If Riley ends up choosing the latter option, he has a couple of viable choices to choose from.

Eric Henderson, the team’s co-defensive coordinator, was the interim play caller in the Alamo Bowl loss to TCU.

Another emerging option for Riley is secondary coach Doug Belk as a possible co-defensive coordinator along Henderson. Belk has experience as a defensive coordinator dating back to his time at Houston, his last coaching stop prior to USC.

The Trojans are entering a pivotal point in Riley’s tenure as they enter year five. This next hire must be a good one or else things can get ugly quick.

How New Roster Additions Will Mesh

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

After signing the top recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports' rankings, USC will be bringing in a handful of recruits that could contribute next season. Four-star wide receivers Ethan Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt could wind up having a Tanook Hines-like impact next season.

Not only did the Trojans bring in plenty of talented freshmen, but they will be active in the transfer portal window for players that will make instant impacts like last offseason when they reeled in NC State safety Bishop Fitzgerald. He turned into an AP All American first-teamer this past year.

If they are able to hit on their transfer portal evaluations similarly to how they did with Fitzgerald, it could set the Trojans up for a big year in 2026.

