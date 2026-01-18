One Big Position Battle To Watch For USC Trojans This Offseason

The USC Trojans will have to replace a handful of starters on each side of the ball this offseason. But after making some key additions through the transfer portal and high school ranks, the Trojans will have some important big position battles coming up during spring ball and summer practices.

However, the biggest position battle to watch will be in the Trojans' secondary. After losing Kamari Ramsey and DeCarlos Nicholson, they will have multiple positions to fill out.

Transfers Coming In

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans brought in a couple of transfers that could plug and play into the starting lineup.

Jontez Williams was one of the best defensive backs in the country for Iowa State in 2024. He recorded 46 tackles and four interceptions for the Cyclones and was shaping up to be a legitimate contender for the Thorpe Award this past season. A knee injury derailed his 2025 season after just five games. Williams had nine tackles and one interception prior to getting shut down for the year.

After Iowa State's season ended, he entered the transfer portal was ranked as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 48 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. His addition was a big win for the Trojans as he could instantly push for a starting gig with Nicholson gone.

Oklahoma State transfer Carrington Pierce is the other defensive back to check into USC this offseason. He figures to slide in as a depth piece after playing in only one game in 2025 for the Cowboys. Pierce was the first transfer to pledge to the Trojans this offseason and he is the brother of USC safety Christian Pierce.

Freshmen Looking To Step Up Into The Light

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV outruns Barberton's Trent DeWitt to score a touchdown during a Division II regional quarterfinal, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK

Part of USC's 2026 recruiting class was a deep defensive back group.

The top-ranked cornerback in the Trojans' defensive back class is four-star Elbert Hill. He is ranked as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 46 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. Hill could make a serious case for earning snaps as a true freshman this season.

Brandon Lockhart is another four-star cornerback signee that could make some noise. He is listed at 6-2, 170 pounds, but plays physically. The No. 13 cornerback and No. 116 player in the country, Lockhart will find himself on the field sooner or later.

Returnees Making An Impact

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

USC re-signed some key contributors from last season's defensive back room. Among the starters they brought back are Marcelles Williams, Christian Pierce, and Kennedy Urlacher.

Williams is going to have a leg up over most other corners due to his experience from this past season. After going back and forth with DJ Harvey for snaps early in the year, Williams broke out and earned a starting role for the Trojans. He ended his season with 41 tackles and four pass deflections.

The Trojans will have a real chance of having a mixed bag of starters in the secondary in 2026 consisting of transfers, returnees, and freshmen. Only time will tell as each player fights to earn a spot in the position battle.

