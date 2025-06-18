EXCLUSIVE: What USC Trojans 4-Star Recruit Esun Tafa Said About Lincoln Riley, 'Spoiled' Visit
The USC Trojans hosted eight recruits this past weekend for its second round of official visits, including Corner Canyon (Utah) four-star IOL Esun Tafa. He was one of seven USC commits on campus.
In an exclusive interview with USC Trojans on SI reporter Kendell Hollowell, Tafa revealed how spoiled he felt on his visit and his first impressions of coach Lincoln Riley and the exciting USC recruiting class of 2026.
“Best OV experience I could have asked for,” Tafa said. “The coaches and staff, the events they planned, being around the other commits and their families. Everything was top tier for real.”
USC pulled out all of the stops, starting with having the recruits and their families staying at the Terranea Resort, a luxurious 5-star hotel in Rancho Palos Verdes. One of the many perks that comes with being in Southern California.
“It was legit beautiful,” Tafa said. “Beach views were too nice. My mom and aunt, my whole family loved it. Grateful we got to stay there. We for sure got spoiled.”
On Friday, USC legends, safety Ronnie Lott and running back Marcus Allen were on campus to speak with the team and recruits. Lott and Allen are two of the more decorated players to wear the Cardinal and Allen. They were members of the 1978 national championship, became unanimous All-Americans and are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Allen is one of eight former USC players to win college football’s most prestigious award, the Heisman Trophy.
MORE: USC Trojans, Penn State, Tennessee Pushing For Elite EDGE Recruit Rashad Streets
MORE: Matt Eberflus Breaks Silence On Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Film Report
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Trenton Henderson To Commit To Florida Gators Over USC Trojans?
While the two compiled impressive resumes on the field, they preached the opportunities outside of football that comes with receiving a degree from the University of Southern California. Pointing to the numerous degree options the school offers and networking opportunities with alumni.
Recruits had the opportunity to take pictures in the full Trojans uniform for the first time, both individually and with their families and members of the coaching staff. Several iconic items were featured in the photos, including varsity jackets, the USC Trojan sword, Heisman trophy and Rose Bowl trophy.
They created hype videos with USC’s Emmy nominated creative team.
“Man, I loved everything about it, especially the graphics and experience we got during our shoot,” Tafa said. “It all came out super nice and I’m happy my family were there to be a part of it.”
Saturday consisted of having breakfast at the Jonathan Club, a pristine beach club that offers panoramic views of the beach and oceanfront dining. From there, the recruits enjoyed various activists the staff had lined up for them.
“We had 1-on-1 time with coach [Lincoln] Riley. Love that guy,” Tafa said. “We had lunch then activities like golf, swimming, just a lot of chill time.
“Overall, I feel like they made a great effort to show us how much they care about us and how we’ll always be supported as student-athletes on and off the field.”
The night ended with dinner at Riley’s mansion in Rancho Palos Verdes, a staple at official visits with USC.
Tafa committed to the Trojans on March 11, after visiting the campus for the first time earlier that month. Since then, he has built a strong relationship with offensive line coach Zach Hanson. Tafa even had the chance to work with Hanson when he was on campus this month for one USC’s camps.
The two have been in constant contact, communicating several times throughout the week.
“Our relationship has grown a lot. I have so much respect for coach and always learn something when talking to him,” Tafa said. “Can’t wait to play for him. Just a lot of love for coach Hanson and his family. His son Rock is my boy. He is a future All-American, kid is huge for 6 months.”
The Trojans landed a big commitment on Father’s Day this past Sunday from Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, who chose USC over crosstown rival UCLA.
USC has earned the nickname “PolyU” because of its history with legendary Polynesian players that have come through the program. And 2026 recruiting class is ready to usher in the next generation.
“So happy we got Talanoa Iocked in with us. He’s a huge piece for sure. Love that there are six of us, three Samoans, three Tongans. Three of us on offense, three of us on defense. We’re all hungry and ready to level up and contribute to the Polynesian culture at SC.”
As a whole, Tafa says 2026 class is “tight group” that have bonded over this calendar year. From visiting campus during spring practice and official visit season in large groups, to playing Call of Duty together online.
“Coach Riley, Chad Bowden and staff made changes that shifted the energy and direction of USC right now," Tafa said. "The focus on recruiting top talent especially in Cali and west coast and making the vision clear so all of us recruits as well as current players are 100% all in, is super important.
“With this ‘26 class, we all feel it. I don’t really know how to explain it, except we are determined to get back that Natty. We want to honor the USC legacy and add to it.”