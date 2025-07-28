All Trojans

Texas Longhorns Silent Commit Re-Opens Recruitment: USC Trojans Target?

Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star tight end Keawe Browne had been a silent commit to Texas, but the local recruit has decided to re-open his recruitment. Can the Trojans keep the coveted prospect in Southern California?

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star tight end Keawe Browne has decided to re-open his recruitment after backing out of his silent pledge with the Texas Longhorns over the weekend. 

That decision was never made public because the Longhorns were sorting out its roster numbers for the 2026 class and navigating NIL structures.

“I appreciate the staff at Texas for offering me and bringing my family on an official visit this summer,” Browne posted on social media. “However, with recent changes in my recruitment and further interest from other universities, my family and those close to me believe it is in my best interest to re-open my recruiting. I will be moving on from the University of Texas.”

Browne saw his recruitment take off the in the spring, which included an offer from the USC Trojans on May 12 during an unofficial visit. Browne was a high school teammate of five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet. 

The local prospect was originally scheduled to take an official visit with USC on June 13, but that trip never happened after the Trojans landed a commitment from Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star Mark Bowman, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2026 cycle in late May. 

Bowman had been linked to Texas, among other SEC programs but ultimately decided to stay close to home. USC still has an interest in Browne and could plan on taking two tight ends in this upcoming class. 

Browne does not appear to be in a hurry to make another decision and will take official visits in the fall. Other schools that are in the picture include Auburn, Miami, Washington and Florida State, according to 247Sports. 

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Browne is a high upside player in the 2026 cycle after he primarily played defensive end last season. He only caught one pass as a tight end.

Browne flashed his athleticism and abilities as a pass-catcher during spring showcases, which led to him being all over P4 radars. USC coach Lincoln Riley and tight ends coach Chad Savage are intrigued by the raw skillset Browne possesses. 

Browne is someone that could continue to be a fast riser in the recruiting rankings this fall with a full season playing the tight end position. 

USC has made it priority surround Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams with an abundance of talent in the 2026 class. Bowman has been the headliner, but the Trojans also hold commitments from an impressive list of receivers in four-stars Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver, Roderick Tezeno and three-star Ja’Myron “Tron” Baker. 

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans hold a total of 31 commitments, including 19 that have California ties. USC is aiming to sign 35 commitments in their first season under general manager Chad Bowden.

