Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Recruiting Target Visiting USC Trojans: 4-Star EDGE Jamarion Carlton

Four-star Temple (TX) 2026 edge rusher Jamarion Carlton has three visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including one to the USC Trojans on Feb. 1. The blue-chip recruit is being pursued by the in-state Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Temple (TX) four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton has locked in has locked in three visits starting next week, including one to the USC Trojans on Feb. 1. Carlton will make the trip out west to visit the state of California for the first time. He is the No. 9 edge rusher and the No. 65 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, per the On3 Industry Rankings. 

“I get to see the community, the college and meet more coaches," Carlton told On3. "The coaches are good people, they send people to the league and I want to go out there and see how it is.”

Temple (TX) 2026 edge rusher Jamarion Carlton / Instagram / @jamar1on_

Carlton will also be making his first trip to Florida State on Jan. 18 and then visit in-state Texas on Jan. 25 before heading to Los Angeles. The blue-chip prospect is being heavily pursued by a number of schools in his home state, including Texas A&M, SMU, Baylor and Houston. 

Pulling Carlton out of the state of Texas is going to be a hard push for the Trojans. Carlton was a frequent visitor for the two schools in the SEC. He attended three games in College Station and two in Austin in the fall.  

USC working to add to their No. 2 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle. The first recruiting contact period of the new year began on Monday, Jan. 6. Coach Lincoln Riley and coach D’Anton went down to San Diego County to visit five-star Mount Miguel (CA) athlete Brandon Arrington. USC is in a tight recruiting battle with Texas A&M and Oregon for the two-sport star. Arrington also shines in Track and Field; he swept the 100-and 200-meter events in the state championship. His 20.55 seconds in the 200-meter broke the California record for a sophomore. 

USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson stayed local and visited Gardena (CA) Serra, a school that was once a pipeline for the Trojans roster over a decade ago. Henderson stopped by to see three-star defensive line Khary Wilder. 

“I think Coach Henderson is a great guy,” Wilder told On3. “He has showed me constant support and made me feel like he cares about me. Not only as an athlete, but who I am as a person. He gave me some pointers on my game and just my development process in general. Conversations with him aren’t always about that recruiting process, but getting to know me as a person and how I can take my game to the next level.”

The Trojans have made a conservative effort to be more consistent visitors at local high schools to fend off other schools for elite in-state talent. 

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

