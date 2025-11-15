All Trojans

USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Strength Could Be An Iowa Hawkeyes Nightmare

The development of quarterback Jayden Maiava has been crucial to the No. 17 USC Trojans this season. Now, as they face the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, Maiava’s deep-ball ability and USC’s offense have a chance to challenge and potentially crack the Hawkeyes’ defense.

Teddy King

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
In this story:

When coach Lincoln Riley made the decision on the No. 17 USC Trojans’ starting quarterback, the clear choice was Jayden Maiava.

Through nine games as starting quarterback, Maiava has recorded 2,614 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. He’s proven he earned his starting spot right from the start.

Despite some of the hiccups along the way, with losses to Illinois and No. Notre Dame, Maiava has been one of the most impressive pieces to the Trojans roster, and their success this season.

Going into their matchup with the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, USC faces a run heavy quarterback in Mark Gronowski. However, the Hawkeyes defense has to face a quarterback developed by Riley, which is a challenge in itself.

Jayden Maiava's Deep Ball Elevates Trojans Offense

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Iowa Hawkeyes Kirk Ferentz Mark Gronowski Quarterback Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane CFP
Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Maiava proved his strength last season when he was handed the starting role last November, and has only exceeded expectations through nine games. What Maiava has done extremely well? The deep ball.

Especially when you have a receiver like Ja'Kobi Lane to hit as a target, it's not hard to go for it. For college football analysts Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, his deep ball has elevated his playing style and made the Trojans offense a massive threat.

"I mean as always with Lincoln Riley and any quarterback that he has, It's a dynamic passing game. What Jayden Maiava has specialized this year in is the deep ball," Wasserman said on PFF College Football Show. "25 deep completions this season are the second most in the country. The ninth best deep passing grade on the year. That is on 20-plus yard throws."

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Defends Controversial Fake Punt

MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans Women's Volleyball Ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers Match

MORE: How ESPN's College GameDay Could be on USC Trojans' Upcoming Schedule

The targets alongside Lane that Maiava is surrounded by also helps his case as a dynamic signal-caller, especially in the thick of Big Ten competition.

"They're getting over the top with Makai Lemon with Ja'Kobi Lane with these two tight ends that they have.," Wasserman continued. "They've got everything they could possibly want in the passing game."

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Iowa Hawkeyes Kirk Ferentz Mark Gronowski Quarterback Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane CFP
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

For an offensive mastermind like Riley, the combination of Maiava, receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, and tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons gives USC a passing game loaded with talent. It allows Riley to showcase the Trojans as a real threat — something that was hard to believe in their first Big Ten season.

Even with the Trojans explosive offense standing out in the conference, they now face one of the more solid defensive units in the Big Ten, with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

How USC's Dynamic Offense Pairs With The Hawkeyes Defense

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Iowa Hawkeyes Kirk Ferentz Mark Gronowski Quarterback Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane CFP
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wasserman reminded viewers that the Trojans’ offense is about to face a talented Hawkeyes defense, one that doesn’t give opposing offenses much at all.

"But when you're playing this Iowa team, they don't just give away explosive plays. That's not how this works. Of course, they sit back in quarters," Wasserman said. "They're so fundamentally sound. Phil Parker's got these guys in the right spot all the time."

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Iowa Hawkeyes Kirk Ferentz Mark Gronowski Quarterback Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane CFP
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

But what Iowa's defense has to compete with is a dynamic Riley offense. With the run game anchored by running back King Miller, the Trojans can execute big plays across the board.

To comply with the rainy conditions forecasted for the Hawkeyes and Trojans 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff, the Trojans will have to rely on the run game to lead the way. However, nothings to say a pass game should not be in effect with elite receiving talent.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football