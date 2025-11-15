USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Strength Could Be An Iowa Hawkeyes Nightmare
When coach Lincoln Riley made the decision on the No. 17 USC Trojans’ starting quarterback, the clear choice was Jayden Maiava.
Through nine games as starting quarterback, Maiava has recorded 2,614 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. He’s proven he earned his starting spot right from the start.
Despite some of the hiccups along the way, with losses to Illinois and No. Notre Dame, Maiava has been one of the most impressive pieces to the Trojans roster, and their success this season.
Going into their matchup with the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, USC faces a run heavy quarterback in Mark Gronowski. However, the Hawkeyes defense has to face a quarterback developed by Riley, which is a challenge in itself.
Jayden Maiava's Deep Ball Elevates Trojans Offense
Maiava proved his strength last season when he was handed the starting role last November, and has only exceeded expectations through nine games. What Maiava has done extremely well? The deep ball.
Especially when you have a receiver like Ja'Kobi Lane to hit as a target, it's not hard to go for it. For college football analysts Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, his deep ball has elevated his playing style and made the Trojans offense a massive threat.
"I mean as always with Lincoln Riley and any quarterback that he has, It's a dynamic passing game. What Jayden Maiava has specialized this year in is the deep ball," Wasserman said on PFF College Football Show. "25 deep completions this season are the second most in the country. The ninth best deep passing grade on the year. That is on 20-plus yard throws."
The targets alongside Lane that Maiava is surrounded by also helps his case as a dynamic signal-caller, especially in the thick of Big Ten competition.
"They're getting over the top with Makai Lemon with Ja'Kobi Lane with these two tight ends that they have.," Wasserman continued. "They've got everything they could possibly want in the passing game."
For an offensive mastermind like Riley, the combination of Maiava, receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, and tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons gives USC a passing game loaded with talent. It allows Riley to showcase the Trojans as a real threat — something that was hard to believe in their first Big Ten season.
Even with the Trojans explosive offense standing out in the conference, they now face one of the more solid defensive units in the Big Ten, with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
How USC's Dynamic Offense Pairs With The Hawkeyes Defense
Wasserman reminded viewers that the Trojans’ offense is about to face a talented Hawkeyes defense, one that doesn’t give opposing offenses much at all.
"But when you're playing this Iowa team, they don't just give away explosive plays. That's not how this works. Of course, they sit back in quarters," Wasserman said. "They're so fundamentally sound. Phil Parker's got these guys in the right spot all the time."
But what Iowa's defense has to compete with is a dynamic Riley offense. With the run game anchored by running back King Miller, the Trojans can execute big plays across the board.
To comply with the rainy conditions forecasted for the Hawkeyes and Trojans 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff, the Trojans will have to rely on the run game to lead the way. However, nothings to say a pass game should not be in effect with elite receiving talent.