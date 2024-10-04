Top 5 USC Trojans Running Backs Of All Time? Marcus Allen, Reggie Bush Lead The Way
The USC Trojans have been known by many as RBU, or running back university. Thanks to their storied history of talented running backs, the Trojans have earned the title.
Honorable mentions include tailbacks Anthony Davis, Ricky Bell, and Ronald Jones II.
5. Mike Garrett
Mike Garrett set the standard for the Trojans running back position in 1965. He became the first player from USC to win the Heisman Trophy. During his Heisman-winning senior year, he was the nation's leading rusher in yards with1440 and scored a combined 17 touchdowns. He would help USC amass a 7-2-1 record that season as well. Garrett would end his USC career with 3221 yards and 25 touchdowns.
4. OJ Simpson
OJ Simpson had one of the best individual seasons in college football history during his 1968 campaign. He ran for 1,709 yards along with 22 touchdowns, and he was award the Heisman at the end of year. The Trojans were purely dominant, finishing 9-0-1 as USC finished as the runner-ups in the national polls. Simpson totaled 3,423 yards and 36 touchdowns in just 22 games as a Trojan. He carried the torch that Garrett lit up and helped USC garner national respect as the Trojans had two running backs win the Heisman in a four-year span during the late 60's.
3. Reggie Bush
The fifth and latest running back on the list, Reggie Bush closed the chapter of "Tailback U" at USC. Bush was the face of one of the most successful eras of Trojan football. Bush nearly won the Heisman in 2004, when USC finished as the national champions after defeating Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. He ran for 908 yards and six touchdowns, and caught 43 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. The all-purpose yards machine followed that up in 2005 by rushing for 1,658 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He tossed in 31 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns as he collected the Heisman at the season's conclusion. Bush truly made the Trojans must-watch football thanks to his exciting play.
2. Charles White
The two time All-American, Charles White exited USC as the Trojans' leading rusher of all time with 5,598 yards, and at the time, he was the second leading rusher of all time in the NCAA. During his four-year Trojan career, he rushed for 53 touchdowns as he had a nose for the end zone. During his junior year, he rushed for 1760 yards as he led the Trojans to a share of the national title at 12-1. White's senior year was even better. He was at the nation's leader in rushing with 1,803 yards and ran for 18 touchdowns. His lead blocker at fullback that year? None other than Marcus Allen. White totaled at least 1,400 yards in each of last three seasons at USC.
1. Marcus Allen
Marcus Allen became the fourth Trojan running back to win the Heisman after Garrett, Simpson, and White. Allen is the best of the bunch thanks to his mind-boggling 1981 Heisman winning season. Prior to his Heisman campaign, Allen scattered for 1,563 yards and 14 scores while leading the nation in all-purpose yardage his junior year. He took it one step further his senior year as Allen ran for 2,342 yards and 23 touchdowns. Nobody has reached that yardage mark since Allen did 43 years ago. He hit at least 200 yards on the ground in eight games as the Trojans finished 9-3 with a loss in the Fiesta Bowl. Allen ended his USC career with 4,669 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns.
