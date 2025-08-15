All Trojans

Top Fantasy Football Quarterback Sleepers: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams?

The Chicago Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams will benefit greatly from the arrival of coach Ben Johnson. Following Johnson's work with Jared Goff, Williams might be one of the biggest sleeper quarterbacks in fantasy football this upcoming season.

Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears have a very real chance of producing some of the top players in fantasy football this season following the arrival of coach Ben Johnson this offseason.

Quarterback Caleb Williams has been flying under the radar in fantasy football drafts this year and enters his second season as one of the top sleeper quarterbacks in the NFL.

1. Minnesota's JJ McCarthy

USC trojans lincoln riley big ten Recruiting NIL Caleb Williams Chicago Bears Trevor Lawerence JJ McCarthy fantasy football
December 31, 2022; Glendale, Ariz; USA; Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the pregame before the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Ncaa Fiesta Bowl Game / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

McCarthy is the biggest question mark on the list. After tearing his ACL last offseason, McCarthy will be taking his first NFL snap in year two with Minnesota.

Reports about McCarthy from this year's fall camp haven't been overly positive, but if anyone knows how to get the best out of their quarterbacks, it's Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell. McCarthy has arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL as his No. 1 option in Justin Jefferson. When wide receiver Jordan Addison is done with his three-game suspension, he should give the Vikings offense another legitimate threat on the outside.

Pair that with a solid running game with running backs Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, and McCarthy will have the firepower to get things rolling in Minnesota. If McCarthy can adjust to the NFL quickly, he could become a top 16-fantasy quarterback this season.

2. Chicago's Caleb Williams

USC trojans lincoln riley big ten Recruiting NIL Caleb Williams Chicago Bears Trevor Lawerence JJ McCarthy fantasy football
Jul 24, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Williams, the former USC Trojans star quarterback, has the chance to unleash his full potential in his second year in the NFL and first year under Johnson.

Johnson was able to get the most out of Detriot Lions' quarterback Jared Goff during his time as the Lions' offensive coordinator. Williams struggled during his rookie season and still managed to throw for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Add in Johnson and second-round pick wide receiver Luther Burden III, and Williams has the tools to succeed. He was the No. 1 pick out of USC for a reason in 2024 and should blossom in the years to come under Johnson.

3. Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence

USC trojans lincoln riley big ten Recruiting NIL Caleb Williams Chicago Bears Trevor Lawerence JJ McCarthy fantasy football
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) signals during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's two big reasons why Lawrence makes this list with the first being the addition of the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, two-way star Travis Hunter. He slides in as an immediate starter on the offensive side of the ball and gives Lawrence a great 1-2 combo with Brian Thomas Jr. breaking out as a rookie.

The second reason why Lawrence makes the list is because of the addition of Liam Coen as the next coach for the Jaguars. Coen worked as an offensive coordinator at both the collegiate and NFL level and has proven to amplify his quarterback's play. He famously worked with Kentucky Wildcats' quarterback Will Levis in 2021 prior to his jump back to the NFL.

If Lawrence is able to stay healthy in 2025, the Jaguars could become another hot offensive to break out in Florida.

