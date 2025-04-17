USC Trojans Predicted To Land Transfer Kennedy Urlacher, Son Of NFL Hall of Famer
The USC Trojans are gaining momentum to land Notre Dame Fighting Irish transfer, safety Kennedy Urlacher. Urlacher announced on Wednesday that he would be entering the transfer portal.
Kennedy Urlacher is the son of College and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher. Brian Urlacher played his college ball at New Mexico from 1996 through 1999 and was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Urlacher played his whole NFL career with the Chicago Bears from 2000 through 2012.
He made First-team All-Pro four times, eight Pro Bowls, and won 2005 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Kennedy Urlacher To Transfer To USC Trojans?
Kennedy Urlacher is predicted to land with the Trojans by On3 recruiting analysts Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos.
“Sources tell On3’s Steve Wiltfong and I have logged picks for Notre Dame transfer safety Kennedy Urlacher at USC,” Nakos said. “He (Kennedy Urlacher) entered the transfer portal on Wednesday with a do not contact tag.”
Urlacher appeared in all 14 games for the Fighting Irish in 2024. He had 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery. Out of high school, Urlacher was a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 91 safety in the class of 2024 per 247Sports. Now as a transfer, Urlacher is rated a three-star and the No. 19 safety in the portal.
In 2024, Notre Dame had their best season under coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish went 11-1 in the regular season, earning the No. 7 seed in the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame defeated Indiana, Georgia, and then Penn State to reach the National Championship. There, they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Fighting Irish lost defensive coordinator Al Golden this offseason. Golden took the open defensive coordinator job with the Cincinnati Bengals.
USC Trojans In 2025 Transfer Portal
The USC Trojans have been hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason. There have been a staggering 26 players for USC’s 2024 roster that entered the portal. Normally, this much turnover is usually attributed to a coach leaving. That is not the case with USC as Lincoln Riley is returning for his fourth season in Los Angeles. On the other side of things, USC has 12 incoming transfers.
It was a very rocky beginning to the USC offseason, but USC has righted the ship. The program is in a much better place now than it was even just four or five months ago. USC hired Chad Bowden to be the general manager and since then have been recruiting at a high level.
The Trojans currently have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2026. On the field, USC has failed to win more than seven regular season games the past two seasons. Will they be able to bounce back in 2025?