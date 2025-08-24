All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruit Trent Mosley Ties Historic High School Record

USC Trojans class of 2026 commit Trent Mosley tied the record for his high school, Santa Margarita Catholic with 29 consecutive games with a reception. Mosley is a four-star recruit and committed to Lincoln Riley and the Trojans back in March of 2025.

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
USC Trojans class of 2026 commit, wide receiver Trent Mosley tied a Santa Margarita Catholic High School record in their last game. Mosley hauled in a catch that extended his streak to 29 consecutive games with a reception. 

The four-star recruit, Mosley committed to coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans in March of 2025.

Trent Mosley Player Profile

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trent Mosley is a 5-10, 175 pound wide receiver out of Rancho Santa Margarita, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Mosley was evaluated by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in May of this year.

“He’s a very polished pass catcher with above average speed and is tremendous after the catch. Flashes a ton of make you miss ability and is dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Biggins said. “Natural feel for the position, crafty athlete and knows how to get open.”

Mosley isn’t the biggest player on the field, but has an element of physicality in his game that showed when he was a run-first quarterback.

“Not a big receiver but plays a physical game. A tough scrappy player who runs hard, is a willing blocker and showed plenty of physicality playing safety early on in high school,” Biggins said. “Played a ton of wildcat quarterback and routinely ran though defenders.”

Biggins also compared Mosley to a current USC wide receiver, Makai Lemon. 

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaydon Hill (8) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“His strong all-around game and frame reminds us of current USC wide out Makai Lemon,” Biggins said. “We expect Mosley to have a similar impact as both a pass catcher and game breaker as a punt/kick returner as well.”

USC Trojans 2026 Recruiting Class 

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class per On3. Coach Lincoln Riley has received the commitments from 32 players. This includes two five-stars and 20 four-stars. Offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and tight end Mark Bowman are the five-stars. The team right behind USC in On3's recruiting class rankings in the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia and USC have been going back and forth between the No. 1 and No. 2 spot the past couple months. Even some other recruiting databases currently have Georgia at the top spot. 247Sports ranks the Bulldogs 2026 class No. 1 and USC's at No. 2.

Regardless if USC finishes No. 1 or No. 2 following national signing day later this winter, it is a dramatic improvement from where their recruiting classes have been the past few cycles. USC did not bring in a top 10 class in either 2024 or 2025. That looks like it will be changing.

This 2026 class has a chance to be Lincoln Riley's best yet since taking over as USC coach in 2022.

