TV Network Selection For USC vs. Iowa Could Impact USC vs. Oregon
The No. 17 USC Trojans added another Big Ten win to their record, defeating the Northwestern Wildcats 38-17 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC turns to another home game, against No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes.
When the kickoff time of 12:30 p.m. PT was slated for the Big Ten showdown, the streaming service of CBS or Big Ten Network was to be announced after the conclusion of week 11 games. The Hawkeyes and Trojans will kickoff early afternoon on Big Ten Network.
For a ranked conference game that now leaves USC with another game to further their College Football Playoff campaign, why are the Trojans and Hawkeyes not going to be aired on CBS?
USC vs. Iowa On Big Ten Network Sets Stage for USC vs. Oregon
If the Trojans and Hawkeyes were set to stream on CBS, the audience would have been more national viewers, rather than a Big Ten Network. However, BTN's contract dedicated to streaming a certain amount of games per school had not been fulfilled with USC.
The Big Ten Network has a contract in place that streams 50 Big Ten football games per season through 2029, as well as guaranteed two games per school. Before the announcement they were going to stream USC's home game, the network had only streamed USC vs. Missouri State on Aug. 30.
Here's the kicker, if Iowa had had not lost 16-14 to No. 8 Oregon, the chance of USC vs. Iowa airing on CBS would have been much higher due to the national attention both Big Ten programs would have entering the game. However, since Iowa has been knocked out of Big Ten Title and CFP contention, the stakes are not as high for the Hawkeyes.
Now, if USC defeats Iowa and improves to 8-2 on the season, and Oregon improves to 9-1 if they defeat Minnesota, the streaming services vary from FOX, NBC and CBS for the Oregon vs. USC game on Nov. 22.
Networks Don’t Control USC’s CFP Fate
Yes, USC vs. Iowa is airing on Big Ten Network. However, it does not change that fact that USC’s fate still lies right in front of them. Hosting the Hawkeyes is another chance at sealing the Trojans contention for a conference title and a CFP bid.
Considering this will be the second and final game for both USC and Oregon on BTN, the national audiences of CBS, NBC and FOX give another top 25 matchup for the Trojans more attention to their Big Ten competition.
The Nov. 22 matchup between USC and Oregon has arguably been one of the most anticipated of all season, knowing both teams had a solid shot at top competitors in the conference. Let alone both of their second seasons in the Big Ten, both the Trojans and the Ducks have made a statement that they can compete with everyone else.
Following Oregon is a heated rivalry for the Trojans, the crosstown rivalry of USC vs. UCLA which will close USC's regular season and Big Ten competition.
A two-loss USC team at the end of the regular season would pave a clear path to the CFP 12-team bracket, which would mark the first appearance for the Trojans in program history, and the first under the leadership of Riley.