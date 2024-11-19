Everything UCLA Bruins Coach DeShaun Foster Said About USC Trojans
The 5-5 USC Trojans will face the 4-6 UCLA Bruins on Saturday. The Trojans are coming off a big win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers and are one win away from bowl eligibility. This is a must-win game for the Bruins, who need to win out in order to reach six wins.
Ahead of the matchup, Bruins coach DeShaun Foster revealed some of his thoughts on the Trojans. UCLA is coming off a tough loss against to Washington Huskies, and Foster talked about his team’s motivation heading into their game against USC.
“I don’t think we have to do a lot of motivation this week. A lot of guys understand the type of game that this is and they’re eager to get back out there,” Foster said. “We still have an opportunity to become bowl eligible, so I think that’s playing in it too. But it’s one week at a time and it’s a big week so I think these guys are fired up for this opportunity.”
USC defensive coordinator, D’Anton Lynn coached for UCLA in 2023. Foster discussed what it is like to go against a coordinator he once worked with.
“It was only a year,” Foster said. “I know in this game you’re not going to do your normal stuff. . . . People are going to make sure that you make adjustments and get out there and, you know, might even self-scout yourself and look at things and stuff like that.”
Foster finished talking about Lynn by paying respect to him and what he did with the Bruins in 2023, calling him a good coach.
In week 12, the USC Trojans switched their quarterback to Jayden Maiava. Foster highlighted how Maiva opens the run game on an already talented offense.
“Just gives them a little bit more run threat,” Foster said. “He’s a pretty athletic quarterback so he can run with his legs and he can extend plays a little bit.”
Foster highlighted the Trojans' offense and their talent, but he did not think thatMaiava getting the start changes the offense too much from what it has been. Foster credited USC coach Lincoln Riley for USC’s success.
“But they still got the talent on the outside. Still got a great running back, still got some pretty good receivers. So, you know, it’s not much,” Foster said. “Lincoln still has a great scheme and calling plays and everything, so you know we’re still dealing with the same thing.”
Foster is no stranger to facing USC. Between playing for UCLA and now coaching, this is a rivalry that he knows well.
“I’ve been in this since ’98, so I’ve been in this rivalry for a long time,” Foster said. “I’m ready for it. I’m excited. Just, I’ve been in it as a recruit, then come in as a player, then as an assistant coach, and then now as a head coach. So, I’ve been in it for a long time, so I understand.”
Foster spoke more about the current state of the rivalry, focusing on his players. He also hopes this is the year the home team wins in the rivalry.
“It’s about them. I want to send my seniors off the right way. You know, I want them to win their last game against the rival that we have,” Foster said. “Try to break the streak of home teams not winning this game.”
The last time the home team won in this rivalry was in 2019. When asked why the home team rarely wins, Foster did not have a true answer.
“This game, it just brings out the best in everybody, and records kind of go out of the window when this game happens. You just got to come out there and play and be ready to go. And it’s just crazy that it’s been like that,” Foster said.
Foster went into more depth on what this rivalry means for those from California, especially those recruited by both schools.
“It’s just important because you’ve usually played with some of these people,” Foster said. “I just think it’s more unique than other schools because just how the proximity, how close we are, you know. And when you’re in LA, they’re taking guys from both teams, and you come here, and you get to continue your rivalry.”
The Trojans are just one win away from being bowl eligible with two games left. This will be a big matchup between two teams with a long history. The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Rose Bowl.
