Why Jayden Maiava’s Big Ten Weekly Honor is Huge for the USC Trojans

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after his standout performance in the Trojans’ 73-13 season-opening win over the Missouri State Bears. It marks the first Big Ten weekly honor of his career and adds another milestone to what has already become a statement start to the 2025 season.

Nathan Fusco

Maiava threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score, all in just one half of football. His efficiency rating of 257.7 now leads the nation, and his ability to control the offense from the opening snap made the honor an easy decision for the conference.

Career Night in the Coliseum

Maiava completed 15 of 18 passes and directed the Trojans to touchdowns on every first-half possession. The offense clicked at every level, producing four scoring drives of at least 75 yards, including a 97-yard march in the final minutes of the second quarter. It was the type of efficient outing that USC fans had been waiting to see from the junior quarterback.

The performance also placed Maiava in elite company. His 295 passing yards in the first half were the most by a Trojan since Kedon Slovis threw for 347 against Arizona State in 2019. He joined former USC quarterback Cody Kessler as the only other Trojan in the last decade to post that number in a half.

After the game, Maiava pointed to discipline and trust in Riley’s staff as the keys to USC’s strong offensive start.

“I think it’s just staying disciplined and trusting in this coaching staff and the Trojan family,” Maiava said. “Super blessed to have them on our sideline...Look forward to next week.”

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) scores on a 75-yard touchdown run against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why the Big Ten Honor Matters for USC

Maiava’s recognition is more than a one-week accolade. It signals that USC may finally have its anchor at quarterback, the type of player who can stabilize the position in the post-Caleb Williams era. The Trojans cycled through inconsistencies a year ago, but Maiava’s precision and decision-making against Missouri State showed the difference a steady hand under center can make.

For Riley, it also opens the door to a more expansive playbook. With Maiava demonstrating control at the line of scrimmage and the ability to audible into the right looks, USC can lean into its wide receiver depth and creative offensive schemes. The connection with Makai Lemon, who hauled in seven catches for 90 yards, is already becoming one of the program’s strengths. Tight end Lake McRee and wideout Ja’Kobi Lane further deepen the options, giving Riley more freedom to showcase his play-calling.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Big Ten honor also resonates beyond Los Angeles. It establishes Maiava as one of the top quarterbacks in the conference in Week 1, instantly boosting USC’s reputation as it begins play in its new league. Nationally, Maiava’s efficiency rating and PFF grades put him among the best in the Power 4, making him a player who can shape the playoff conversation if his production continues.

Georgia Southern will provide one more tune-up game before the season becomes much more difficult. But if this is the team fans can expect each week, be prepared for another blowout.

Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is a staff writer for Trojans on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network. He covers USC athletics with an emphasis on recruiting and daily updates. A digital media veteran with over a decade of experience, Fusco began his career as a founding editor at DBLTAP, helping to build the esports brand into an industry leader for Minute Media while producing international event coverage and branded content for partners such as Mountain Dew, KIA, and Best Buy. He built an influencer network that drove millions of monthly sessions, helping DBLTAP become a finalist for “Best Coverage Site” at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. He later served as Content Manager for Imprint Events Group, leading national digital strategy across multiple markets.

