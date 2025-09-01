Why Jayden Maiava’s Big Ten Weekly Honor is Huge for the USC Trojans
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after his standout performance in the Trojans’ 73-13 season-opening win over the Missouri State Bears. It marks the first Big Ten weekly honor of his career and adds another milestone to what has already become a statement start to the 2025 season.
Maiava threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score, all in just one half of football. His efficiency rating of 257.7 now leads the nation, and his ability to control the offense from the opening snap made the honor an easy decision for the conference.
Career Night in the Coliseum
Maiava completed 15 of 18 passes and directed the Trojans to touchdowns on every first-half possession. The offense clicked at every level, producing four scoring drives of at least 75 yards, including a 97-yard march in the final minutes of the second quarter. It was the type of efficient outing that USC fans had been waiting to see from the junior quarterback.
The performance also placed Maiava in elite company. His 295 passing yards in the first half were the most by a Trojan since Kedon Slovis threw for 347 against Arizona State in 2019. He joined former USC quarterback Cody Kessler as the only other Trojan in the last decade to post that number in a half.
After the game, Maiava pointed to discipline and trust in Riley’s staff as the keys to USC’s strong offensive start.
“I think it’s just staying disciplined and trusting in this coaching staff and the Trojan family,” Maiava said. “Super blessed to have them on our sideline...Look forward to next week.”
Why the Big Ten Honor Matters for USC
Maiava’s recognition is more than a one-week accolade. It signals that USC may finally have its anchor at quarterback, the type of player who can stabilize the position in the post-Caleb Williams era. The Trojans cycled through inconsistencies a year ago, but Maiava’s precision and decision-making against Missouri State showed the difference a steady hand under center can make.
For Riley, it also opens the door to a more expansive playbook. With Maiava demonstrating control at the line of scrimmage and the ability to audible into the right looks, USC can lean into its wide receiver depth and creative offensive schemes. The connection with Makai Lemon, who hauled in seven catches for 90 yards, is already becoming one of the program’s strengths. Tight end Lake McRee and wideout Ja’Kobi Lane further deepen the options, giving Riley more freedom to showcase his play-calling.
The Big Ten honor also resonates beyond Los Angeles. It establishes Maiava as one of the top quarterbacks in the conference in Week 1, instantly boosting USC’s reputation as it begins play in its new league. Nationally, Maiava’s efficiency rating and PFF grades put him among the best in the Power 4, making him a player who can shape the playoff conversation if his production continues.
Georgia Southern will provide one more tune-up game before the season becomes much more difficult. But if this is the team fans can expect each week, be prepared for another blowout.