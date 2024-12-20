USC's Bear Alexander To Transfer To Big Ten Conference Rival Oregon Ducks? Eugene Visit
Former USC Trojans interior defensive lineman Bear Alexander entered the transfer portal after opting to exercise his redshirt during the 2024 regular season. The 6’3, 315 pound junior is one of the more sought-after players in the portal. On Thursday evening, Alexander posted a picture announcing his arrival at the University of Oregon for an official visit.
The visit comes as somewhat of a surprise as Alexander’s initial potential destinations from recruiting insiders did not have the Ducks in the running. Alexander, who initially transferred to USC after winning a National Championship with coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, recently visited Big Ten foe, the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Through three seasons at the Division One level, Alexander has amassed 61 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, four pass breakups, and 3.5 sacks. Alexander is known for his ability to penetrate with his explosiveness and then use his powerful upper body to shed blocks and make plays. At USC, the consistency hoped for a player of that caliber was lacking at times.
Alexander has been a frequent mover as he's played for four different high schools and will now play for his third college. That will make for seven team changes in eight seasons. The reason for the constant movement has not been a topic that has been heavily questioned, but the investment from a new program will almost certainly come with conditions and or stipulations that Alexander will have to uphold at his next destination.
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Biggest Transfer Portal Losers In College Football?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Injury Update After Franchise Record 58 Sacks
MORE: USC Trojans Program Falling Apart Under Lincoln Riley? Top Recruiting Classes Transferring
USC recently made a massive push to replace a talent like Alexander through high school recruiting and the transfer portal. The Trojans secured the commitment of former Kentucky interior defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart from Edna Karr in Louisiana.
The duo of Silver and Stewart now projects as one of the potential standout units in the country as the Trojans are getting ready to begin their second season in the Big Ten. The Trojans made strides during the season under new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, but the lack of depth on the interior defense line was notable as the season went along.
While Alexander has recently visited two conference opponents, the Trojans are putting their best foot forward to mitigate the loss as they’ve taken every measure to bolster the current defensive line group led by coach Eric Henderson. The Trojans are all hands on deck to turn the direction of the program around after a 7-5 and 6-6 regular season in back-to-back seasons.
MORE: USC Trojans' Elijah Hughes Enters Transfer Portal: 18 Outgoing USC Transfers
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators Targeting Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes to Land Transfer Portal Running Back Quinten Joyner From USC?
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025