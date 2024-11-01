USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Plan to Redshirt Freshman Linebacker Elijah Newby
As November arrives, the USC Trojans need to decide which players will burn their redshirts. The Trojans have a 4-4 record, but they are still pushing to end the season with a winning record and seeking bowl eligibility. The good news is that only one player is at risk of burning their redshirt with four games left this year.
USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke about his redshirt plans for his team. Only one player is being planned for specifically, as he has played in four games already. Freshman linebacker Elijah Newby is the lone player who could have their redshirt burned. The other potential players have only played in one to three games this season. Riley expects them to redshirt.
The goal is to redshirt Newby, but it will depend on how the season progresses in the final month. Riley spoke about his plans, specifying that Newby is the only player that the coaching staff has made a decision on.
“Newby is one that we’re going to attempt to redshirt,” Riley said. “We’ll see how the next few plays out but probably we’ll wait until postseason to play him again unless something changes. We’ve got several guys that are between one and three games right now and a majority of those guys will probably attempt to redshirt.”
Anything can change in four games, but the plan is to keep Newby out for the remainder of the season. Newby has primarily been a special teams player. USC has dealt with numerous injuries this season which could force Newby in, but that is not the hope.
“Again, kind of see how this plays out and then we’ve got several that are already past the threshold,” Riley said. “I think Newby is the main one right now that was playing some snaps for us, mostly on special teams, that we’re going to try to hold on.”
Newby playing on special teams makes it easier to keep him out for the season. As long as the Trojans do not face too many more injuries, Newby will keep his redshirt. The linebacker now has some playing time but will be able to push for a more prominent role next season.
Only having one player to worry about does make it easier for the Trojans moving forward. With just four games left in the season, USC has a couple of players they can use without burning redshirts, or who already have played in too many games that it no longer matters. The USC Trojans can prioritize their focus on finishing out the season on a high note.
The 4-4 USC Trojans will face the 4-4 Washington Huskies on Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be held at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
