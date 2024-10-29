Everything Washington Huskies Coach Jedd Fisch Said About USC Trojans
On Nov. 2, the 4-4 USC Trojans will travel to face the 4-4 Washington Huskies. The Trojans have broken their losing streak, but now they have to use the momentum to keep winning. With four games left of the regular season, USC will look to finish the year strong. Ending on a high note begins with the Huskies.
Before the matchup, Washington coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Although both teams have had a disappointing stretch, this is an important matchup. Between an even record and both teams in their first Big Ten seasons, it is set to be an exciting game.
“The fact that we got a 4:30 kickoff against a former Pac-12 foe and now a Big Ten competitor is pretty awesome. So, excited about that,” Fisch said.
The Washington Huskies have a difficult month ahead of them. The Huskies will face two of the top three teams this year. With the tough schedule, the Huskies need two more wins to become bowl-eligible. The USC Trojans are in the same boat at 4-4, making this weekend's matchup a crucial game for both teams.
“I mean, it’s important to win at home. It’s important to beat a longtime Pac-12 foe. It’s important to, you know, stop a two-game skid. It’s important to get better,” Fisch said. “We know we got a great challenge. It’s important for them also. And I think you got both teams that are going to play desperate for a win and excited for that opportunity. And they’re going to be two teams that are going to compete very hard and we’re going to have to see what that looks like this week.”
Fisch did not speak much about the USC Trojans specifically. The Washington coach focused on how the Huskies must play better and take it one game at a time.
“I try to focus in on beating SC, but I would love nothing more than to celebrate something in December with a Bowl game,” Fisch said. “I told our team, don’t predict the future. Don’t try to figure out what’s going to happen in two weeks, and three weeks, and one week. Just figure out what’s going to happen today, and then let’s see how good we can play, and then let’s see what Saturday brings.”
Washington has struggled offensively in the red zone, which is something the USC defense can take advantage of. The Trojans did well defensively to stop Rutgers in week nine. If USC’s defense can stand in the red zone again, it will be a good opportunity for the Trojans to get the win.
“You know, we had seven drives inside the 35-yard line and 17 points,” Fisch said. “When you move the ball to that degree, that you’re inside the 35-yard line seven times in a game, you should feel good about the outcome, and we didn’t.”
Washington has the second-longest win streak in the nation at home. The Huskies have won 18 consecutive home games. USC has the chance to break that streak. Both teams are looking to end their season on a high note during meeting No. 88 between the two teams.
The USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Husky Stadium.
