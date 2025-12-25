USC Defensive Duo Set to Be Monsters After Injury Recovery

The USC Trojans suffered multiple injuries throughout the season, causing a shuffle in starting lineups, but it also triggered the rise of underrated players who made an impact. One duo that made an waves early on was defensive end Jahkeem Stewart and defensive tackle Floyd Boucard,

As true freshmen last season, both were bound for breakout seasons, with Boucard surprising Trojan fans early in the season with his talent in the trenches. Due to Boucard's injury in October, the Stewart and Boucard connection was cut short.

Now with both returning for the 2026 season, and both recovering from their injuries after Stewart's foot surgery this offseason, the sophomore pairing will be exciting to watch next year.

Stewart And Boucard Present Young Talent In The Trenches

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Most anticipated a strong showing from Stewart right off the bat, who reclassified to the 2025 class and was a five-star recruit from Louisiana, and chose USC over programs like LSU, Ohio State and Oregon. Stewart finished the season with 18 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception. Announced by coach Lincoln Riley at the conclusion of the regular season, Stewart has suffered a stress fracture all season and underwent surgery, leaving him out of the Alamo Bowl.

Boucard, the 6-foot-3 defensive tackle from Miami, Florida, was an addition defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn had been looking for, someone who brings the strength and the size to the defensive line. Although Boucard's season was cut short with injury, he turned heads early in the season, especially against Purdue in week 3, when he recorded his first career sack.

After an offseason of healing from injury, USC fans should expect both to be back in full force for their sophomore seasons. Boucard highlighted the connection between him and Stewart, noting that it's his close connection allows them to push each other.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Man, that's my guy. That's my best friend," Boucard said after Friday's practice. "And I just as soon as we got on campus, we just had the same goal, same mindset, so we just push each other every day and just trying to get great."

With notable faces returning to coach Eric Henderson's defensive line next season, including Braylan Shelby, Kameryn Crawford and Jamaal Jarrett, the Trojans trenches are stocked for next year and will await the 2026 signees to start position battles.

USC's Defensive Line Next Year

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans 2026 class will join a mostly returning defensive line room next season, with the only difference being defensive tackle Devan Thompkins intending to transfer when the portal opens on Jan. 2.

Of the incoming freshman class, Henderson will add four-star defensive linemen Luke Wafle, Jaimeon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui, Simote Katoanga, and three-stars Braeden Jones, Jake Johnson, Andrew Williams and Malik Brooks. Winfield and Wafle are two of the highest rated in the class, and could be two impact freshman the Trojans could see early on.

Henderson recently completed the Trojans 2026 recruiting class as one of the top recruiters in the country, sitting at No. 4 alongside a few other USC coaches, with tight ends coach Chad Savage at No. 7, offensive line coach Zach Hanson at No. 9 and secondaries coach Doug Belk at No. 11.

The trenches was a concern for USC towards the end of the season, and was not as strong as the Trojans needed to be against some of the stronger rushing offenses in the nation like Notre Dame and Oregon. Next year, being able to build off of their veteran linemen and adding the top high school prospects is a massive step in the right direction, and could see a huge development this offseason.

