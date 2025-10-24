USC Fans Will Love The Trojans Plan To Fix Defensive Troubles
The USC Trojans have proved this season that improvement is real, especially with the addition of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn at the helm of the defensive unit.
In his first season as defensive coordinator last year, Lynn revived the Trojans defense in multiple categories in just one one season, including the points allowed per game total from 34.1 to 24.1 and their yard allowed per game total from 432.8 to 377.1.
One of the Trojans’ biggest concerns this season has been the consistency of the secondary. After Wednesday’s practice during USC’s second bye week, Lynn highlighted the reliability of a defensive back who has particularly impressed him.
USC Cornerback DeCarolos Nicholson Continually Impressing Lynn
One of the Trojans stronger and more consistent cornerbacks this season has been senior DeCarlos Nicholson.
Nicholson, the 6-foot-4 cornerback from Petal, Mississippi, has impressed Lynn with his consistency on the field, especially considering his offensive background.
“I know he's an older guy, but he's still so young for the position," Lynn said after Wednesday's practice. "You know, he played quarterback when he was at Mississippi State. So I remember when I first got here, like Coach (Doug) Belk used to spend time with him after practice teaching him how to backpedal.“
Nicholson played two seasons at Mississippi State as a quarterback before his transfer to USC, where he we immediately impacted Lynn's defense.
Since playing for the Trojans, Nicholson has tallied 45 total tackles, six passes defended, one sack and one interception.
What Lynn ultimately said of Nicholson was consistency, communication and his ability to benefit the Trojans defense down the road.
"He's very very raw at the position and you've just seen him continue to get better and he still has a ways to go, but he's just been more consistent," Lynn said. "He's been communicating well. He's been tackling, and we feel like if he can continue to get better and better and better, he's going to help us a lot."
Nicholson recently was named to the Pro Football Focus' Big Ten Team of the Week after his strong performance following the Trojans road loss to No. 12 Notre Dame. He also earned an impressive 78.4 defensive grade, one of the highest grades in the nation and the Trojans best out of week 8.
Defensive Improvement Moving Forward
The Trojans enter their second and final bye week the same way the did the last -- with a loss the weke prior.
What this allows the USC defensive coaching staff to emphasize during the down time is focus on fundamentals that appeared as struggles. Particularly, tackling and stopping the run.
Lynn emphasized that the most important aspect of the bye week that will allow the defense to improve: Practice.
"Practice practice practice. You have to address it every time it happens on tape. You have to reinforce it," Lynn said.
Now that the Trojans have the chance to utilize a weekend of healing, rest and a back-to-the-basics emphasis in practice, it's clear the Trojans have the talent, but must keep everyone on the same page if they want to beat teams like Nebraska.
Looking Ahead to Week 10 Competition: Nebraska
For the Cornhuskers, Lynn and the defense face coach Matt Rhule's impressive offense led by quarterback Dylan Raiola and running back Emmett Johnson.
Johnson, who currently leads the Big Ten in rushing yards with 713, has been one of the msot effective pieces of Rhule's offense. Raiola has also impressed, recording 1,768 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns and five interceptions.
The Cornhuskers are 5-2 entering their week 9 competiton coming off a 24-6 loss to Minnesota, and will face Northwestern on the road.
After rolling the tape from the Notre Dame loss, one thing USC cannot allow against the Cornhuskers is a consistent run game. For a explosive running back like Johnson, shutting him down will be key to beating the Cornhuskers defensively.
The Trojans did all the right things shutting down Michigan's run game in their 33-13 win on Oct. 11. But Lynn emphasized that was not the case against the Fighting Irish.
"At the end of the day, when you can stop the run, it helps you do a lot of other things," Lynn said. "When you're not stopping the run, it makes it harder to help guys at different positions. So, that's always the priority."
The Trojans are back on the road to face Nebraska on Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT, and will seek their fourth conference win of the season.