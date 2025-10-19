Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans' 34-24 Loss to Notre Dame
The No. 20 USC Trojans lost 34-24 to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the defeat was defined by Notre Dame's elite rushing offense, and costly USC turnovers.
The win officially gives the Fighting Irish their fifth win in a row to escape CFP elimination, and gave the Trojans their second loss, leaving no margin for error for any playoff conversations.
What Trojan fans noticed about tonight's performance was the struggle on defense, with the Fighting Irish running back room putting up a monster performance of 306 total rushing yards.
On top of a struggling defensive unit, came with costly turnovers, that pushed the Trojans out of any position to defeat the Fighting Irish on their home turf.
Biggest Winners in Trojans 34-24 Road Loss to Notre Dame
Winner: Notre Dame Run Game, Jeremiyah Love
The Fighting Irish running back room ran around the Trojans defense, as the Fighting Irish pair of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price rushed for 303 yards.
Love rushed for a career-high 228 rushing yards, as well as one touchdown. Price rushed for 87 yards, one touchdown and a 100-yard kick return touchdown.
On top of Love's 200+ rushing performance, he reeled in five catches for 37 yards, he broke the record for most yards rushed inside Notre Dame Stadium since 1930, and it was against a top-25 opponent and rival.
After last season's national championship run for the Fighting Irish, Love led the way for the run game, finishing with 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.
USC's run defense struggled containing the combined talent of both Love and Price, with both Notre Dame running backs unleashing a monster run game to push the Fighting Irish past the Trojans.
Winner: Ja'Kobi Lane
USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is easily known as one of the Trojans strongest receivers, right next to Lemon, and his performance against the Fighting Irish helped Trojan fans remember why.
The 6-foot-4 receiver played one of his strongest performances since his injury against Michigan State, recording 111 receiving yards for six receptions and one touchdown.
Lane's strongest and statement plays came from a deep 59-yard pass and a stiff arm to a Notre Dame defender that launched him into the end zone for a touchdown to give USC the lead.
His strength and height have been a big benefit to his performance, allowing to make the big plays from deep and produce in the red zone. Coming off the loss, the vision going forward to execute their strong pass game, with Lane and wide receiver Makai Lemon at the forefront.
Biggest Losers in Trojans Second Loss to Notre Dame
Loser: USC Defense
It was no secret that the Trojans defense was the main concern coming out of the 10-point loss to Notre Dame.
The hope entering the road contest against the top 25 Fighting Irish was to maintain their run game and shut down quarterback CJ Carr. USC allowed over 300 rushing yards, the most they have allowed all season.
However, Carr's 136 total passing yards, with the longest reception being 15 yards, allowed USC defense to shut down their passing game.
USC's defense has faced injury and turnover after a season of implementing transfers and new coaching staff, but was not the same defensive unit that the Trojans saw last week.
The USC front seven visibly struggled against Notre Dame's run game, and was the less physical group on the line of scrimmage throughout the majority of the game. One highlight came defensive end Braylan Shelby's interception, forcing Carr's fourth of the season.
Safety Bishop Fitzgerald commented on the secondary performance heading into their second bye weekend of the season.
"This loss doesn't define us as a team and everything so attainable that we want to reach so obviously sucks to lose," Fitzgerald said after the loss. "But, you know, put our head down this bye week and focus on the little things, and watch the film and see what we could get better on."
Loser: Costly Turnovers
The battle between the Trojans and the Fighting Irish was back and forth, until the Trojans gave up possessions that costed them opportunities at a win.
"We just flat out did not play good enough tonight against a good team on the road," coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. "And had some missed opportunities that you know, that make you sick right now."
One of the most notable turnovers came from a trick play that was set up for Lemon to throw, but a strong hit from a Notre Dame defender forced a fumble, and the Fighting Irish had the ball again.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava was also apart of the turnover issue, throwing away two interceptions, his most in one game so far this season.
Along with costly turnovers comes with poor play-calling that was a big factor in the flow of USC's attack. Referring to Lemon's throw play, the decision to run a trick play, especially with rainy conditions, cost USC another scoring opportunity on first down.
Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart also voiced his thoughts on the trick play decision:
Another turnover came from downs, when the Trojans were fourth and inches and decided to run a pass play, that led to a pass to a covered tight end Lake McRee and forces the turnover to the Fighting Irish down by 10.
What ultimately squandered any opportunities for the Trojans was the Notre Dame answer to Lane's 59-yard touchdown reception: A 100-yard touchdown return from Price.
After their score, USC did not score the rest of the night, combining for 85 yards in two possesions which ended in interceptions by the Notre Dame defense
Loser: USC Running Backs
Entering the game, with the strenght of the Notre Dame running back room, the challenge was to compete and keep up the same way on the ground. With both Jordan and Sanders out, the fate was in running backs King Miller and Bryan Jackson hands. In total, the Trojans rushed for 68 rushing yards and zero touchdowns.
Miller rushed for 70 yards and Jackson rushed for 22, but negative yards from Maiava, Lemon and running back Harry Dalton III hurt the run performance. The loss also marks the lowest total rushing yards the entire season.
Even for the Trojans offensive line, getting beat on the line of scrimmage was a challenge for the run game, with Miller's longest run going for 15 yards and averaged 3.9 yards all game.
With the absence of both star running backs heading into a treacherous stretch of the season brings the challenge for Miller and Jackson, with their next focus on No. 25 Nebraska on the road.