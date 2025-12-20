USC Coach Trovon Reed Is Quietly Changing The Trojans' Cornerback Room

The USC Trojans' 9-3 regular season was a year of offseason hype turned into production, from quarterback Jayden Maiava's improvement, to wide receiver Makai Lemon's breakout year, and even a development within the secondary.

Since the addition of USC's cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, hired by the Trojans in January from UCF, the cornerback room saw a significant development.

Trovon Reed Development In Year One

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Reed previously coached at UCF for just one season, where he was the only coach to have two of his players accept invites to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, those being Mac McWilliams and Brandon Adams. The 2024 season also marked Reed's first ever position coaching gig, which eventually landed him a job at USC. Reed spent four seasons at his Alma Mater, Auburn, as a recruiting/player relations staffer from 2021-23.

Especially in a pivotal time of the hiring of general manager Chad Bowden, linebackers coach Rob Ryan and shifting coach Zach Hanson from the tight ends to the offensive line, Reed was an addition that was bound to make an impact on the secondary.

Working alongside secondary's coach Doug Belk, Reed's effort at on-field development and recruiting showed up this season.

USC’s CB development under year 1 of CB coach Trovon Reed has been sensational ‼️✌🏻#FightOn✌🏻 Edit by: @CollegeEdits pic.twitter.com/KkPhbqM8j1 — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) December 18, 2025

Senior cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson is a prime example of Reed's effect in year one. Nicholson's 2024 PFF grades spiked in 2025, with his defensive grade improving from 59.6 to 78.8, coverage grade going from 59.3 to 76.6, tackle grade from 83 to 90.2 and run defense grade from 59.8 to 83.5.

True freshman cornerback Marcelles Williams became another player impacted by Reed's coaching, with his breakout season turning heads. William's finished the year with five forced incompletions, 305 coverage snaps which places first among freshman Big Ten cornerbacks, and four pass breakups, also ranking first in the conference among freshmen.

USC held 4 of its final 7 opponents to 150 passing yards or less. And 2 more under 210 yards. It’s a group that continued to grow under Coach Reed.



They have a great CB class coming in the spring. Plus guys like Marcelles Williams, RJ Sermons and Chasen Johnson returning in 2026 https://t.co/tYGVc6F3cB — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) December 19, 2025

Williams and Nicholson became two of USC's most trusted cornerbacks when the Trojans needed it most. While Nicholson recently declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, Williams should play a significant role within USC's cornerback room next year.

2026 Signee's Paired With Reed

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans' No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class will go down as one of their most talented since the Pete Carroll era in the early 2000's, with a handful of signee's bound for immediate impact with key starters leaving for the NFL Draft, or hitting the transfer portal.

The 2026 class includes six coveted cornerbacks, including four-stars Elbert Hill IV and Brandon Lockhart. Hill was the No. 7 ranked player in his position class, and the No. 4 player from the state of Ohio and Lockhart is the No. 24 of his position group and the No. 21 from the state of California.

What makes Hill stand out in the secondary is his background as a wide receiver gives him an elite edge as a cornerback, recording 11 interceptions in just two seasons. Although Hill's size of 5-foot-10 does not make him an immediate threat, his skillset and talent makes up for it.

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon and USC Trojans safety commit Madden Riordan / @maddenriordy | @maddenriordy

For Lockhart, the 6-foot-2 signee from Chatsworth, California, he could be another true freshman to see the field early. He finished the 2024 season with 42 tackles, five interceptions, 11 passes defended and five pass breakups.

While the Trojans are still navigating re-signings and players hitting the transfer portal ahead of the Alamo Bowl, the future in the secondary already looks bright under Reed in 2026.

