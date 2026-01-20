USC Visits California 4-Star Recruit for Second Time This Month

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was back on the recruiting trail Monday to visit Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams.

It is the second the Trojans have visited the No. 90 overall recruit and No. 8 rated safety, per the 247Sports Rankings this month. Secondary coach Doug Belk made an in-home visit a couple of weeks ago.

The local product is a highly coveted prospect in the Big Ten and SEC. He had a busy fall itinerary with visits to Ohio State, Texas A&M, Washington, Notre Dame. Williams is expected to visit Tennessee this month for Junior Day.

But Williams was also at the Coliseum three times in the fall. He plays his high school football less than 40 miles from campus and the Trojans have the luxury of visiting Williams or bringing out to Los Angeles frequently.

Southern Cal has made it clear that Williams is a high priority target in the 2027 cycle. The two-way star has been a standout since his freshman season.

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Williams is a long, rangy safety. His receiver background shows up with his ability to quickly recognize route concepts and elite ball skills. He is a true center fielder on the backend and plays very well in space.

Williams is one of two safeties in their backyard that have zeroed in on the 2027 cycle. San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral five-star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is the No. 1 rated player at the position, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Belk visited Fa’alave-Johnson earlier this month. The San Diego was on campus in the fall to watch USC rout Michigan on Oct. 11. If there was a prospect that could potentially play both sides of the ball in college it would Fa’alave-Johnson. The uber-talented prospect can also play running back and wide receiver.

The Trojans only signed one safety in the 2026 cycle in Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Madden Riordan. Four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer could potentially move to safety and three-star cornerback Joshua Holland is another name to keep an eye on that offers position flexibility in the secondary.

They also did not sign a safety during the singular transfer portal window this month.

Elite Defensive Backs in Southern California

In addition to Riordan, Dyer and Holland, USC signed an impressive group of defensive backs in the 2026 cycle and have their eyes set on doing the same in the 2027 class.

IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington became the first commit in the class when he announced his pledge at the Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10.

Washington’s former Mater Dei (Calif.) teammate, four-star cornerback Danny Lang, Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Duvay Williams and St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jailen Hill are all being heavily pursued by their hometown school. Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed leading the charge for the three blue-chip prospects.

